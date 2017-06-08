* British exit polls point to hung parliament in blow for
May
* Pound down 1.4 pct after dropping as much as 2 pct vs
dollar
* Movements in dollar, euro and yen limited, Comey taken in
stride
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 9 The pound fell sharply in early
trade on Friday after a British election exit poll showed Prime
Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party falling short of a
majority, likely resulting in a hung parliament.
If the exit poll proves correct, the shock result would
plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit
talks.
Sterling was down 1.4 percent at $1.2780 after sliding to as
low as $1.2705, down about 2 percent and the weakest
since April 18.
The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314
seats in the 650-member parliament and the opposition Labour
Party 266, meaning no clear winner and a "hung parliament".
But few seats had been declared by 0728 GMT, and the BBC
reported that 76 seats appeared too close to call.
For a graphic on the poll and results as they come in, see tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48
Movements in other major currencies like the dollar, euro
and yen were limited, also having taken in stride a testimony by
former FBI director James Comey, which was initially expected to
be the other big event of the week.
"There were many participants who wanted to take advantage
of the volatility resulting from a key event like the British
elections, which explains the pound's initial steep drop," said
Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"The swings in the pound have not spilled over into other
currencies as the market was well hedged and prepared for a
variety of election scenarios."
The dollar was flat at 110.010 against the safe-haven yen
.
The euro extended overnight losses and was 0.1 percent lower
at $1.1199.
The common currency was capped after the European Central
Bank on Thursday cut its forecasts for inflation and said
policymakers had not discussed scaling back its massive
bond-buying programme.
Comey accused President Donald Trump of firing him to try to
undermine its investigation into possible collusion by his
campaign team with Russia's alleged efforts to influence the
2016 presidential election.
While this was the most eagerly anticipated U.S.
congressional hearing in years and was approached by investors
with caution, it did not offer fresh insight for the financial
markets. The Nasdaq managed to close at a record high on
Thursday.
Buoyed by the pound's fall, the dollar index against a
basket of major currencies was up 0.3 percent at 97.236.
