* British exit polls point to hung parliament in blow for May

* Pound down 1.4 pct after dropping as much as 2 pct vs dollar

* Movements in dollar, euro and yen limited, Comey taken in stride

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, June 9 The pound fell sharply in early trade on Friday after a British election exit poll showed Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party falling short of a majority, likely resulting in a hung parliament.

If the exit poll proves correct, the shock result would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.

Sterling was down 1.4 percent at $1.2780 after sliding to as low as $1.2705, down about 2 percent and the weakest since April 18.

The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats in the 650-member parliament and the opposition Labour Party 266, meaning no clear winner and a "hung parliament".

But few seats had been declared by 0728 GMT, and the BBC reported that 76 seats appeared too close to call.

For a graphic on the poll and results as they come in, see tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48

Movements in other major currencies like the dollar, euro and yen were limited, also having taken in stride a testimony by former FBI director James Comey, which was initially expected to be the other big event of the week.

"There were many participants who wanted to take advantage of the volatility resulting from a key event like the British elections, which explains the pound's initial steep drop," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The swings in the pound have not spilled over into other currencies as the market was well hedged and prepared for a variety of election scenarios."

The dollar was flat at 110.010 against the safe-haven yen .

The euro extended overnight losses and was 0.1 percent lower at $1.1199.

The common currency was capped after the European Central Bank on Thursday cut its forecasts for inflation and said policymakers had not discussed scaling back its massive bond-buying programme.

Comey accused President Donald Trump of firing him to try to undermine its investigation into possible collusion by his campaign team with Russia's alleged efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

While this was the most eagerly anticipated U.S. congressional hearing in years and was approached by investors with caution, it did not offer fresh insight for the financial markets. The Nasdaq managed to close at a record high on Thursday.

Buoyed by the pound's fall, the dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up 0.3 percent at 97.236. (Editing by Kim Coghill)