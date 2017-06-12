* Sterling takes breather after Friday's post-election slide
* Macron's party set for big French parliamentary majority
* Result in line with expectations, limited euro reaction
* Fed policy meeting in focus this week
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 12 Sterling steadied on Monday
as British Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled to pick up the
pieces and reunite her Conservative Party after a disastrous
election that could disrupt Brexit negotiations.
Sterling last traded at $1.2743, little changed on
the day, after sliding 1.7 percent on Friday, its biggest
one-day drop in about eight months.
The pound had tumbled by as much as 2.5 percent in the
previous session to its lowest since mid-April after no single
party won a clear claim to power in the UK election on Thursday
-- a result flagged by some analysts as the worst possible
election outcome due to uncertainty.
May is now trying to unite a disillusioned party around her
to not only support her in the Brexit talks but also to strike a
deal with a small Northern Irish party that will enable her to
stay in power.
Negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union are
due to start next Monday.
"There is still heightened uncertainty surrounding issues,
including how the (British government's) stance toward Brexit
talks might change," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX
strategist for Barclays in Tokyo.
"The lack of moves (in sterling) is more because the market
is waiting for fresh information, rather than a sign that it is
settling down," he added.
Some market participants say sterling's slump has been
tempered by expectations from some investors that the government
may pursue a softer stance on Brexit and even increase spending
to assuage an austerity-weary electorate.
The pound's drop late last week has helped bolster the
dollar, which last stood at 97.190 against a basket of
six major rivals.
The dollar index had risen to as high as 97.500 on Friday,
its strongest level since May 30, and up from its June 7 trough
of 96.511, which was its lowest level in nearly seven months.
A key focus for markets this week is the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.
With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates,
investors' focus will be on any fresh hints on the pace of
further tightening in the months to come and next year, and any
details on its plans for trimming its balance sheet.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1207, staying
below a seven-month high of $1.1285 set in early June.
Projections after the first round of French parliamentary
elections on Sunday showed that President Emmanuel Macron's
fledgling party is set to trounce France's traditional main
parties and secure a huge majority to push through his
pro-business reforms.
The projections were in line with expectations, and the euro
showed little immediate reaction.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)