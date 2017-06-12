* Sterling takes breather after Friday's post-election slide
* Macron's party set for big French parliamentary majority
* French early results in line with f'casts, limited euro
reaction
* Fed policy meeting in focus this week
SINGAPORE, June 12 Sterling steadied on Monday
as British Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled to pick up the
pieces and reunite her Conservative Party after a disastrous
election that could disrupt Brexit negotiations.
Sterling last traded at $1.2756, edging up 0.1
percent on the day, after sliding 1.7 percent on Friday, its
biggest one-day drop in around eight months.
The pound had tumbled by as much as 2.5 percent in the
previous session to its lowest since mid-April after no single
party won a clear claim to power in the UK election on Thursday
- a result flagged by some analysts as the worst possible
election outcome due to uncertainty.
May is now trying to unite a disillusioned party around her
to not only support her in the Brexit talks but also to strike a
deal with a small Northern Irish party that will enable her to
stay in power.
"There is still heightened uncertainty surrounding issues,
including how the (British government's) stance toward Brexit
talks might change," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX
strategist for Barclays in Tokyo.
"The lack of moves (in sterling) is more because the market
is waiting for fresh information, rather than a sign that it is
settling down," he added.
Negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union are
due to start next Monday.
While sterling has retreated as investors with long
positions moved back towards neutral, there is no reason to
expect further weakness simply because of the election result,
said Andrew Milligan, Edinburgh-based head of global strategy
for Standard Life Investments.
"On valuation grounds, sterling is about fair value versus
the other major currencies, so to see a much cheaper currency
would require considerable new news on either the state of the
UK economy or on the state of Brexit negotiations."
Milligan added that it is "far too soon" to say how the
election results may affect the Brexit talks.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1208, staying
below a seven-month high of $1.1285 set in early June.
The euro showed little reaction, after projections following
the first round of French parliamentary elections on Sunday
showed that President Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party was set
to secure a huge majority. The outcome of initial results was in
line with expectations.
The dollar held steady at 110.29 yen, having
retreated from Friday's one-week high of 110.815 yen.
Analysts said the dollar could come under pressure against
the yen, if falls in U.S. technology shares deepen after the
sell-off seen on Friday, when the Nasdaq Composite
tumbled 1.8 percent.
"If it spills over into broader (U.S.) stock indices, that
could trigger risk-off moves and put downward pressure on the
dollar against the yen," said Hirofumi Suzuki, economist for
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
A key focus for markets this week is the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.
With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates,
investors' focus will be on any fresh hints on the pace of
further tightening in the months to come and next year, and any
further details on its plans for trimming its balance sheet.
