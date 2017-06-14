* Fed rate hike expected, with focus on outlook, balance
sheet
* Major currency pairs treading water ahead of meeting
* New Zealand dollar slips after current account data
* Dollar nurses losses against Canadian dollar
TOKYO, June 14 The dollar drifted in recent
ranges in the calm before a forecast Federal Reserve storm, as
investors awaited signals later in the global session on the
Fed's policy outlook.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was flat at 97.007.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady on the day at 110.11
, while the euro was also unchanged at $1.1210.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy
decision at 2 p.m. eastern time (1800 GMT) on Wednesday at the
end of a two-day policy meeting, and may also provide more clues
on how it plans to reduce its holdings of more than $4 trillion
in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the U.S.
central bank hiking its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00
to 1.25 percent this week, though expectations for further rate
increases are fading.
What emerges from the Fed meeting "is certainly going to
chart the course for a lot, including the strength of the
dollar," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at the
private client group of U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana, who spoke
from Minneapolis.
"There is some risk that we could see a more dovish
outlook," he said.
Fed funds futures on Tuesday suggested traders saw about a
29 percent chance of rates rising to 1.25-1.50 percent at the
Fed's Sept. 19-20 meeting, and a 57 percent chance of such a
move at its Dec. 12-13 meeting .
The Bank of Japan, which is also meeting this week, is
expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged.
The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.2 percent to $0.7206
after touching a low of $0.7200, moving away from the
previous session's nearly four-month high of $0.7228.
New Zealand's current account deficit as a proportion of
gross domestic product widened in the March quarter to its most
in a year, data out on Wednesday showed.
The dollar steadied against its Canadian counterpart after
skidding to its lowest levels since late February in the wake of
hawkish comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who
signalled that the BOC could raise interest rates sooner than
previously thought.
The U.S. dollar was flat on the day at C$1.3236 after
falling as far as C$1.3209, its lowest since Feb. 28.
