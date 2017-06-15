* Weak US retail sales, inflation data pressure dollar
* Fed hikes rates, outlines plan to reduce bond holdings
* New Zealand dollar slips after GDP growth falls short
TOKYO, June 15 The dollar nursed losses on
Thursday as weak U.S. inflation data left investors wondering if
the Federal Reserve would follow up its latest rate hike with
another later this year.
Deepening political turmoil in Washington also weighed on
the greenback, with the Washington Post reporting that U.S.
President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel
Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice.
Also on Wednesday, a prominent Republican was among those
shot by a gunman said to be angry with Trump.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six rivals, was flat on the day at 96.932 but
above its overnight low of 96.323 plumbed after downbeat
economic figures.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter
percentage point to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25
percent as expected overnight and gave its first clear outline
on its plan to reduce its $4.2-trillion bond
portfolio.
But the moves were overshadowed by inflation and retail
sales data earlier in the day that fell short of market
expectations. The core rate of inflation increased at just 1.7
percent on year, the fourth straight monthly deceleration and
the slowest overall pace in two years.
The Fed said a recent softening in inflation was seen as
transitory, but the latest tepid price readings made investors
question its view that the U.S. economy is continuing to
improve.
Against its Japanese counterpart, the dollar shrugged off
earlier losses and was flat at 109.55 yen, above
Wednesday's eight-week low of 108.81 yen.
The euro edged down slightly to $1.1214, below a
seven-month peak of $1.1296 scaled overnight.
U.S. 10-year yields were last at 2.134 percent,
below their U.S. close of 2.138 percent on Thursday, when they
fell as low as 2.103 percent, their lowest since Nov. 10.
The Fed also mapped out a very gradual approach to shrink
its $4.2-trillion holdings of Treasury- and mortgage-backed
assets that would allow it to begin as early as September. The
process could start "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen
said.
"There is a lot to digest, and even some apparently
conflicting signals, such as the fact that the Fed revised its
own inflation outlook slightly down and yet kept its intention
to raise rates again this year," said Mitsuo Imaizumi,
Tokyo-based chief foreign-exchange strategist for Daiwa
Securities.
The Fed said it expects U.S. inflation to be at 1.7 percent
by the end of this year, down from the 1.9 percent previously
forecast.
"It remains to be seen if the Fed can really do both this
year - raise rates again, and also begin reducing its balance
sheet," he added.
A Reuters poll of 21 of the 23 primary dealers that do
business directly with the Fed showed 14 of them now believed it
would announce the start of its balance sheet normalization at
its Sept. 19-20 policy meeting. The rest of them said it would
make such a move at its Dec. 12-13 meeting.
They said they expected Fed policymakers to hike interest
rates one more time by the end of 2017 and then three times in
2018.
The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.3 percent to $0.7243
after touching a low of $0.7234, moving away from the
previous session's four-month high of $0.7319.
New Zealand's economy grew 0.5 percent in the three months
to March, lower than the 0.7 percent growth forecast in a
Reuters poll of economists and well below the central bank's
forecast for 0.9 percent growth.
