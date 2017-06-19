* Dollar steadies after easing from 2-wk high on soft U.S.
data
* Fed's Dudley comments later in session awaited for cues
* Euro little changed after Macron's parliamentary vote win
* Pound firm but seen facing turbulence as Brexit talks
begin
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 19 The dollar steadied against a
basket of currencies on Monday after slipping on soft U.S.
economic data, with investors awaiting comments by a top Federal
Reserve official for clues on whether recent strength can be
sustained.
The dollar index against a group of major currencies was
flat at 97.187.
The index had climbed to a two-week high of 97.560 late the
previous week after the Fed raised interest rates and kept the
door open for another hike in 2017. But its rally was tempered
by Friday's weaker-than-expected housing and consumer sentiment
data.
The market is looking to comments by New York Fed President
William Dudley for potential support for the greenback. Dudley,
a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, is due to take part in a
roundtable with local business leaders in Plattsburgh, New York.
"In the wake of Friday's weak U.S. data, Dudley could
provide insight into whether the Fed is still poised to continue
normalising monetary policy," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"My view is that Dudley won't sound too dovish, and thus
allow the dollar's gradual rise to resume."
Dudley could help clarify why the Fed appeared to ignore a
series of soft inflation readings as it marched on with tighter
policy last week.
The dollar was up 0.15 percent at 111.020 yen. It had
set a two-week peak of 111.420 on Friday before the U.S.
data-induced retreat.
The euro treaded water at $1.1198 after gaining about
0.5 percent on Friday.
The common currency showed little reaction to French
President Emmanuel Macron winning a commanding majority in his
country's parliamentary election on Sunday. Analysts said polls
had favoured Macron and that his victory had been mostly
factored in.
The pound was little changed at $1.2770. It hardly
budged on news that several people were injured in north London
early on Monday after a van rammed into worshippers leaving a
mosque.
The currency has been through a turbulent month, sinking to
a near two-month low of $1.2636 on June 9 on the British
elections shock, but rallying last week as the Bank of England
came close to hiking rates after a split vote in its monetary
policy committee.
Sterling has been confined to a narrow range over the past
few days but faced potential volatility ahead as Britain begins
its negotiations to exit the European Union on Monday.
"While medium-term GBP appreciation is still likely, the
tail risks of a no-deal or disorderly Brexit scenarios have
increased, and should weigh on GBP," wrote currency strategists
at Barclays.
The Australian dollar was a shade higher at $0.7625
, inching towards a 2-1/2-month high of $0.7636 scaled
on Wednesday thanks to upbeat local employment data.
(Editing by Richard Pullin & Shri Navaratnam)