* Pound steady, awaits start of Brexit talks
* Dollar steadies after easing from 2-wk high on soft U.S.
data
* Fed's Dudley comments later in session awaited for cues
* Euro steady; Macron set for parliamentary vote win
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 19 Sterling held steady on
Monday ahead of the start of Brexit negotiations, with investors
also awaiting comments from a top Federal Reserve official to
see whether the U.S. dollar's recent rise can be sustained.
The British pound was little changed at $1.2777. It
hardly budged on news that a van ploughed into worshippers
leaving a London mosque on Monday, killing at least one person
and injuring several.
Sterling has been through a turbulent month, sinking to a
near two-month low of $1.2636 on June 9 on the British election
shock, but rallying last week as the Bank of England came close
to hiking rates after a split vote in its monetary policy
committee.
It is expected to remain vulnerable to bouts of volatility
in coming months as negotiations proceed on Britain's divorce
from European Union.
Investors are focusing on the UK government's stance in the
talks, after the ruling Conservative party's setback in this
month's election deepened uncertainty over both Prime Minister
Theresa May's Brexit plans and her political future.
The UK government may be open to making some concessions,
and aim for a "soft" Brexit, said Tareck Horchani, head of sales
trading Asia-Pacific, for Saxo Bank Group in Singapore.
"At least for a while, I don't think the (Brexit)
negotiations will be on the hard landing side," he said, adding
that sterling is likely to be well supported at $1.25.
There is considerable uncertainty over the UK's stance on
Brexit talks, however, and some analysts are cautious about
sterling's near-term prospects.
"While medium-term GBP appreciation is still likely, the
tail risks of a no-deal or disorderly Brexit scenarios have
increased, and should weigh on GBP," wrote currency strategists
at Barclays.
The euro treaded water at $1.1194 after gaining about
0.5 percent on Friday.
The common currency showed little reaction to French
President Emmanuel Macron winning a commanding majority in his
country's parliamentary election on Sunday, according to
official figures and pollster projections.
Analysts said polls had favoured Macron and that his victory
had been mostly factored in.
With concerns about euro zone political risks having receded
after Macron was elected as France's president in May, the euro
is likely to hold firm in the coming months, said Peter Chia, FX
strategist for United Overseas Bank (UOB) in Singapore.
"Our bias is for euro currency to eventually benefit from
inflows. I think investors are under-invested for that region
for the longest time," he said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basked of six major rivals, held steady at 97.172.
The index had climbed to a two-week high of 97.560 late the
previous week after the Fed raised interest rates and kept the
door open for another hike in 2017. But its rally was tempered
by Friday's weaker-than-expected housing and consumer sentiment
data.
The market is looking to comments by New York Fed President
William Dudley, who is due to take part in a roundtable with
local business leaders on Monday.
"In the wake of Friday's weak U.S. data, Dudley could
provide insight into whether the Fed is still poised to continue
normalising monetary policy," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"My view is that Dudley won't sound too dovish, and thus
allow the dollar's gradual rise to resume."
Against the yen, the dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 110.95
yen.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO and Masayuki Kitano in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)