(Refiles to fix headline wording)
* Dollar/yen hits highest in more than 3 weeks
* Fed's Dudley says wages, inflation should pick up
* Dollar index touches highest since May 30
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 20 The dollar hit a three-week
high against the yen on Tuesday, after an influential Federal
Reserve official said U.S. inflation should rise alongside
wages, supporting expectations for the Fed to keep raising
interest rates.
The dollar rose to 111.775 yen at one point, reaching
its strongest level since May 26. That marked a gain of about
2.7 percent from the dollar's near 2-month low of 108.81 yen set
last Wednesday.
The greenback last stood at 111.685 yen, up 0.2 percent on
the day.
The dollar was lifted on Monday when New York Fed President
William Dudley said that tightening in the labour market should
help drive up inflation.
That helped offset concerns among some investors that
stubbornly low inflation could prevent the Fed from raising
interest rates further this year.
Dudley's comments reinforced the message from last week's
Fed meeting and gave a boost to the dollar, said Teppei Ino,
analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
The dollar is now near some key technical resistance levels,
including its May 24 intraday high of 112.13 yen, Ino said.
"It's sort of at a crossroads now. If it gets through these
levels, that could open the way for further gains, at least from
a technical perspective," he said.
Separately, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on
Monday it may be worthwhile for the U.S. central bank to wait
until year-end to decide whether to raise interest rates again.
The greenback has edged higher since the Fed raised interest
rates last Wednesday and announced it would begin cutting its
holdings of bonds and other securities later this year, while
indicating that a recent softening in inflation was seen as
transitory.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar
rose to as high as 97.609 at one point on Tuesday, its highest
level since May 30.
The euro held steady at $1.1145, having retreated
from a 7-month peak of $1.1296 set on June 14.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)