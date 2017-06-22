* Dollar index steady below 1-month high set this week
* Pound stays firm after BoE's Haldane backs rate rise
* Canadian dollar trades near 1-wk low after oil drops
* NZ dollar firmer after RBNZ holds rates steady as expected
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 22 The dollar held steady below
a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Thursday,
consolidating recent gains tied to bets the U.S. central bank
could increase rates once more later this year.
The New Zealand dollar edged higher, after the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged
as widely expected and reiterated it would remain steady for a
while yet.
The kiwi rose 0.4 percent from late U.S. trading on
Wednesday to $0.7248, edging back in the direction of a
four-month peak of $0.7320 set last week.
"The main takeaways from the statement were pretty much in
line with the last statement. They're still optimistic and
positive on the medium-term growth outlook," said Peter
Dragicevich, G10 FX strategist for Nomura in Singapore.
"Could be some people in the market were looking for the
RBNZ to be a little bit more forceful in their rhetoric around
the exchange rate given how it's rallied the last few weeks," he
said, adding the absence such jawboning probably helped give the
kiwi a lift.
The U.S. dollar held steady against a basket of six
major currencies at 97.551, having retreated from a one-month
high of 97.871 set on Tuesday.
"I think the (dollar) bulls are taking a little bit of
profit," said Stephen Innes, senior trader for FX broker OANDA
in Singapore.
While the Fed has sounded hawkish, recent U.S. economic data
"hasn't been stellar", Innes added.
Last week, the Federal Reserve, as expected, raised key
borrowing costs by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent, while
Fed Chair Janet Yellen downplayed recent signs of inflation
softening.
Sterling inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2677, after
having risen 0.3 percent on Wednesday when the Bank of England's
chief economist, Andy Haldane, said he expected to back a
British rate increase this year.
The Canadian dollar last traded at 1.3322 per U.S.
dollar, within sight of Wednesday's low of 1.3348, which was the
loonie's weakest level since June 12.
It slipped on Wednesday as the price of oil, a major
Canadian export, hit a 10-month low.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)