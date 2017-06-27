* Fed Chair to speak in London later on Tuesday
* Euro retakes some ground lost on dovish Draghi remarks
* Fed officials stick to hawkish message
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 27 The dollar rose on Tuesday to its
highest level against the yen in nearly five weeks ahead of
comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that are
expected to underline her positive view of the U.S. economic
outlook.
She is scheduled to take part in a discussion later on
Tuesday at London's Royal Academy. A positive view despite a
recent batch of weak U.S. economic data would support the Fed's
forecast for another rise in policy rates this year.
"Hedge funds are already selling yen this week, and positive
comments from Yellen could give them an excuse to sell even
more," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research
firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The dollar rose to 112.075 yen earlier on Tuesday,
its highest level since May 24. It was last at 111.88 yen, up
slightly on the day.
U.S. data on Monday gave investors reason to be cautious
about buying the dollar. New orders for key U.S.-made capital
goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments also declined,
suggesting a loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector
halfway through the second quarter.
"Even after the break of the 112 level, the dollar didn't
show any strong upward momentum," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
After the weak data raised concerns about falling inflation
and lacklustre growth, long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields
dropped to seven-month lows and the yield curve between
five-year notes and 30-year bonds narrowed to its flattest level
since 2007.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were at 2.138
percent in Asian trading, little changed from a U.S. close on
Monday of 2.137 percent.
Fed officials have stuck to their hawkish scripts.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in Sydney on
Monday that a slowdown in U.S. inflation was mainly due to
one-off factors and should not prevent further increases in
interest rates.
Financial conditions have loosened in the past year despite
the Fed raising interest rates three times since December, which
is another reason to continue tightening, New York Fed President
William Dudley said in remarks published on Monday.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1188, moving up from
its overnight low of $1.1172 reached after dovish comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, which contrasted
sharply with those of Fed officials.
In a town-hall with university students in Lisbon, Draghi
said super low interest rates create jobs, foster growth and
benefit borrowers. He rejected calls to exit super easy monetary
policy quickly, arguing premature tightening would lead to a
fresh recession and more inequality.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, inched 0.1 percent lower on the day
to 97.367.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Neil Fullick)