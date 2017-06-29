* Sterling rises as BoE's Carney says a rate hike might be
needed
* ECB's Draghi did not hint at immediate tightening-sources
* BOJ's commitment to easy policy supports greenback vs yen
TOKYO, June 29 The dollar wallowed close to
one-year lows against the euro and slipped against sterling in
Asian trading on Thursday, as investors priced in tighter
monetary policy in Europe.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rival currencies, was steady on the day at
96.019, but well below highs above 97.0 hit earlier this
week.
Sterling added to gains made after Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney said on Wednesday that the central bank is likely to
need to raise interest rates as the British economy comes closer
to operating at full capacity.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi sparked the
euro's rally on Tuesday, when he hinted that the ECB could trim
its stimulus this year.
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates this month and left
the door open for further increases later in the year, though a
batch of mixed economic data recently has given investors' pause
as to whether the Fed would be able to stay on its planned
tightening path.
The dollar's decline "is broadly due to the reevaluation by
market participants of the relative speed of the central banks
to take away easing," said Bill Northey, chief investment
officer at U.S. Bancorp Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.
"The ECB and the BoE might be moving more rapidly than
before, and stubbornly low inflation in the U.S. might lead the
Fed to revaluate its pace as well," he said.
The euro was slightly higher on the day at $1.13795
after scaling a peak of $1.13915 on Wednesday, despite evidence
that positioning for a dramatic stimulus scale-back might have
been overdone.
Draghi's remarks were intended to signal tolerance for a
period of weaker inflation, not an imminent policy tightening,
and set up September as the earliest the bank would discuss
rolling back stimulus, according to sources familiar with the
ECB chief's thinking.
The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.2940 after spiking
to $1.2971 on Wednesday, its highest since June 9.
The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee were split 5-3 earlier
this month on whether to raise British interest rates from their
record-low 0.25 percent.
By contrast, Bank of Japan policy members believed their
best approach would be maintaining their current ultra-loose
policy, with inflation well shy of their 2 percent target,
according to a summary of the BOJ's latest meeting released on
Monday.
The divergent monetary policy outlooks helped bolster the
dollar against the yen, but it still edged down 0.1 percent to
112.28 after rising as high as 112.495 earlier in the
session, its highest since May 17.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)