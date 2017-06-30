* Dollar index hovers near its lowest since early Oct
* Euro eases, but still near its highest in almost 14 months
* In Q2, euro on track for 7 pct gain vs dollar
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 30 The dollar languished near a
nine-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday, bogged
down by growing expectations of more hawkish monetary policies
in Europe and Canada and doubts about another U.S. interest rate
increase this year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, last stood at 95.598.
That was near a low of around 95.53 touched this week, its
lowest level since early October 2016.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.1430, backing away
slightly from a peak of $1.1445 set this week, the common
currency's strongest level in almost 14 months.
The euro has risen rapidly following Tuesday's speech by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that convinced
markets the ECB was preparing to start reducing its aggressive
monetary stimulus later this year.
In addition, comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and two top Bank of Canada policymakers on Wednesday
ramped up expectations for interest rate increases from those
central banks.
"Obviously there's a shift afoot. It really seems that
there's some coordinated effort going on out here among the G10
central banks," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in
Asia-Pacific for OANDA in Singapore, referring to the series of
hawkish-sounding comments on monetary policy.
"I think what we're seeing right now, it's a really tempting
market. So this could be more about the fact that nobody wants
to miss out on the party," Innes said, adding that the euro
could add to its gains in the near term.
For the April-June quarter, the euro was on track for a gain
of about 7.3 percent, its best quarterly performance since the
July-September quarter of 2010.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3016, having
gained 2.3 percent so far this week.
Market participants' lingering doubts that the Fed would be
able to raise interest rates again this year, have weighed on
the U.S. dollar.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.1 percent on the day to
112.01 yen.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer)