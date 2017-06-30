* Euro pauses after rally, holds steady near its 14-mth high
* In Q2, euro on track for 7 pct gain, biggest since Q3 2010
* Aussie hits 3-month high after upbeat China factory PMI
* Dollar index hits fresh 9-month low
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 30 The euro traded near a
14-month high on Friday and was on track for its best quarter in
nearly 7 years, lifted by growing expectations that the European
Central Bank is preparing to scale back its monetary stimulus.
The euro has risen rapidly after Tuesday's speech by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi bolstered
expectations for the central bank to announce a reduction of its
stimulus as soon as September.
In addition, comments from Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney and two top Bank of Canada policymakers on Wednesday
ramped up expectations for interest rate increases from those
central banks, putting pressure on the U.S. dollar.
"Obviously there's a shift afoot. It really seems that
there's some coordinated effort going on out here among the G10
central banks," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in
Asia-Pacific for OANDA in Singapore, referring to the series of
hawkish-sounding comments on monetary policy.
The euro last traded at $1.1441, clinging near this
week's high of $1.1445, its strongest level since May 2016,
having rallied 2.2 percent so far this week.
In the April-June quarter, the euro has climbed 7.4 percent,
putting it on track for its biggest quarterly gain since the
July-September quarter of 2010.
The focus now is whether the euro can rise beyond $1.15, a
threshold that has capped the single currency's gains for most
of the last two years, said Teppei Ino, analyst for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
"Judging from the prevailing mood, it looks like there could
be a test of that level," Ino said.
The greenback hit a nine-month low against a basket of six
major currencies, dented by the shift in market expectations
toward more hawkish monetary policies in Europe and Canada, as
well as lingering doubts about the chances of another U.S.
interest rate rise this year.
The dollar index slipped to as low as 95.470 earlier
on Friday, and last stood at 95.520.
The Australian dollar hit a three-month high after a gauge
of Chinese factory activity exceeded market expectations, with
commodity-linked currencies also drawing support from firmness
in oil prices.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.2 percent to $0.7699
, having risen to as high as $0.7712 at one point, its
strongest level since March.
Investors will be keeping close watch on the Reserve Bank of
Australia's monetary policy statement, due on Tuesday, for any
shift in language from its neutral stance. The RBA is widely
expected to hold interest rates at a record low of 1.50 percent
next week.
The Canadian dollar touched a five-month high of C$1.2970
per U.S. dollar on Friday, and was last up about 0.2 percent on
the day at C$1.2983.
