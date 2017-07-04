* Dollar/yen slips from 7-week high after Pyongyang's
actions
* AUD gives back gains and falls, RBA not as hawkish as
expected
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 4 The dollar dipped against the yen
on Tuesday after North Korea's missile launch deepened
geopolitical concerns, while the Australian dollar slipped after
the Reserve Bank of Australia did not sound as hawkish as some
had anticipated.
The dollar was down 0.25 percent at 113.100 yen after
going as high as 113.480 late on Monday, its strongest since
mid-May.
The greenback had earlier taken in stride news that North
Korea had launched a missile on Tuesday, which Tokyo said
appeared to have landed in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
But it took a dip after Pyongyang later said it would make a
major announcement later in the day.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
was a shade lower at 96.178 after rising 0.6 percent
overnight as a stronger-than-expected rise in the June Institute
of Supply Management (ISM) national factory activity index
propelled the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest
since May 16.
Monday's developments helped the dollar index bounce back
from a 9-month low of 95.470 plumbed on Friday.
The greenback was hit hard last week as expectations
increased that central banks in Europe and Canada would
eventually shift to tighter monetary policy.
"The dollar's latest rise is driven by direct demand, as
opposed to the U.S. currency gaining thanks to the weakness of
its peers," said Shin Kadota, a senior strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
"Expectations towards the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates later this year had perhaps sunk too low. We are now
seeing such lowered expectations being reversed a little."
The euro was effectively flat at $1.1369 after
dropping 0.6 percent overnight. The common currency has taken a
step back from a near 14-month high of $1.1445 scaled on Friday.
Pressure against the yen has been mounting as the Bank of
Japan is expected to stick with its negative interest rate
scheme in order to meet its inflation target while its
counterparts seem poised to raise rates or begin exiting their
accommodative policies.
"The yen is slipping against popular crosses like euro/yen,
pound/yen and Aussie/yen, which is contributing to its weakness
against the dollar," said Bart Wakabayashi, branch manager for
State Street Bank and Trust in Tokyo.
Earlier, the euro edged up to a 16-month high of 128.970 yen
, sterling was near a seven-week peak of 146.84 yen
and the Aussie saw 86.96 yen, its strongest
since March 21.
NO BOOST FOR AUSSIE
The Australian dollar was 0.7 percent lower at $0.7609
following the RBA's monetary policy announcement.
While the RBA's decision to keep interest rates unchanged
did not come as a surprise, currency bulls were disappointed as
the central bank refrained from taking a hawkish tilt.
Australia's central bank stuck to its balanced view on the
economy and interest rates on Tuesday, a marked divergence from
some of its peers abroad who have recently signalled an intent
to tighten.
The Australian dollar had risen to $0.7685 earlier in the
session as some market participants had expected the RBA to join
a shift towards a hawkish stance taken by peers like the
European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Bank of Canada.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Jacqueline Wong)