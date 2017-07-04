* Dollar/yen slips from 7-week high after Pyongyang's
actions
* Yen bounces back sharply vs euro, pound and Aussie as well
* Dollar does better vs euro after US yields rise on upbeat
data
* AUD gives back gains and falls, RBA not as hawkish as
expected
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 4 The yen gained broadly on Tuesday
after North Korea's missile launch deepened geopolitical
concerns, while the Australian dollar slipped after the Reserve
Bank of Australia wrongfooted speculators who had bet it would
switch to a hawkish stance.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 112.910 yen,
pulling away from a seven-week high of 113.480 reached the
previous day.
The greenback had earlier taken in stride news that North
Korea had launched a missile on Tuesday, which Tokyo said
appeared to have landed in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
But it took a dip after Pyongyang later said it would make a
major announcement later in the day.
"The yen gained as North Korea's actions came just ahead of
the G20 summit scheduled this weekend and cooled risk
sentiment," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
"Dollar/yen is still confined in reasonable range right now.
The market will want to see what North Korea's announcement is
about before deciding if further gains by the yen are
warranted."
The Japanese currency, sought in times of risk aversion,
also bounced back from lows marked earlier against other major
currencies.
The euro was down 0.6 percent at 128.105 yen after
rising to a 16-month high of 128.970 earlier. Sterling fell 0.4
percent to 146.12 yen, nudging away from a seven-week peak of
146.84 yen.
The Australian dollar shed 1.1 percent to 85.92 yen
after touching 86.96 yen, its strongest
since March 21.
The Australian currency was particularly hard hit on
Tuesday.
The Aussie was 0.7 percent lower at $0.7609
following the RBA's monetary policy announcement.
While the RBA's decision to keep interest rates unchanged
did not come as a surprise, currency bulls were disappointed as
the central bank refrained from taking a hawkish tilt.
Australia's central bank stuck to a neutral stance on the
economy and interest rates on Tuesday, a marked divergence from
some of its peers abroad who have recently signalled an intent
to tighten policy.
The Australian dollar had risen to $0.7685 earlier in the
session as some market participants had expected the RBA to join
a shift towards a hawkish stance taken by peers like the
European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Bank of Canada.
While the dollar slipped against the yen, it stood firm
against other rivals.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
was steady at 96.254 after rising 0.6 percent overnight
as a stronger-than-expected rise in the June Institute of Supply
Management (ISM) national factory activity index propelled the
10-year Treasury yield to its highest since May 16.
Monday's developments helped the dollar index bounce back
from a 9-month low of 95.470 plumbed on Friday.
The greenback was hit hard last week as expectations
increased that central banks in Europe and Canada would
eventually shift to tighter monetary policy.
"The dollar's latest rise is driven by direct demand, as
opposed to the U.S. currency gaining thanks to the weakness of
its peers," said Shin Kadota, a senior strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
"Expectations towards the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates later this year had perhaps sunk too low. We are now
seeing such lowered expectations being reversed a little."
The euro extended overnight losses and was last down 0.2
percent at $1.1343. The common currency has taken a step
back from a near 14-month high of $1.1445 scaled on Friday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Jacqueline Wong)