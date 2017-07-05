* Dollar/yen slips 0.3 pct on North Korea
* Canadian dollar firm on rising expectations of BoC rate
hike
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 5 The dollar slipped against the yen
on Wednesday on concerns about rising tensions between the
United States and North Korea while the Canadian dollar held
firm after the nation's central bank chief backed an interest
rate increase.
The dollar shed 0.3 percent in early trade to fetch 112.95
yen, slipping further from Monday's 1-1/2-month high of
113.48.
The yen tends to be bought back at times of heightened
global uncertainty because of expectations Japanese investors
may repatriate their foreign investment, despite the country's
proximity to North Korea.
Pyongyang said on Wednesday it had conducted a test of a
newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile that can
carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead, triggering a call by
Washington for global action to hold the isolated nation
accountable for its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
The Pentagon condemned the missile test and said it was
prepared to defend the United States and its allies against the
growing threat from North Korea.
The Canadian dollar also held firm, trading at
C$1.2934 per dollar after having hit a 10-month high of C$1.2912
to the dollar on Tuesday.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told a German
newspaper that Canada's inflation should be well into an uptrend
by the first half of 2018, adding that policy normalization must
begin before price growth hits its target.
His comments prompted markets to price in a more than 50
percent chance of a rate hike at the central bank's next meeting
on July 12, a dramatic turn from less than two weeks ago when
barely anyone had bet on a tightening.
The euro was also supported by expectations the European
Central Bank is edging towards winding back its stimulus
following hawkish comments from its President Mario Draghi last
week.
Although the common currency slipped early this week after
rallying 2.1 percent last week, it has stabilised around $1.1359
.
"If we have more comments from ECB officials clearly
implying tapering of its stimulus, we could see further upside
in the euro," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch Manager of
State Street.
Last week's top of $1.1445, its highest level in over a
year, is seen as its immediate target. A clear break of the
$1.15-16 area would signal a major departure from its trading
range since early 2015.
The Australian dollar licked wounds at $0.7612
after the nation's central bank stuck to a neutral stance on the
economy and interest rates on Tuesday, disappointing many
traders who had expected a more hawkish tone.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)