* Dollar/yen slips 0.3 pct on North Korea
* Canadian dollar firm on rising expectations of BoC rate
hike
* Fed minutes in focus
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 5 The dollar slipped against the yen
on Wednesday on concerns about rising tensions between the
United States and North Korea while the Canadian dollar held
firm after the nation's central bank chief backed an interest
rate increase.
The dollar shed 0.3 percent in early trade to fetch 113.00
yen, slipping further from Monday's 1-1/2-month high of
113.48.
The yen tends to be bought back at times of heightened
global uncertainty because of expectations Japanese investors
may repatriate their foreign investment, despite the country's
proximity to North Korea.
Pyongyang said on Wednesday it had conducted a test of a
newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that
can carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead, triggering a call
by Washington for global action to hold the isolated nation
accountable for its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
The Pentagon condemned the missile test and said it was
prepared to defend the United States and its allies, while South
Korea's defence minister said he sees a high possibility of a
nuclear test by North Korea.
"U.S. hi-tech shares have been getting a bit unstable of
late and we had an ICBM during U.S. market holiday (on Tuesday).
So the markets are becoming a bit risk averse," said Minori
Uchida, chief forex analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The Canadian dollar also held firm, trading at
C$1.2934 per dollar after having hit a 10-month high of C$1.2912
to the dollar on Tuesday.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told a German
newspaper that Canada's inflation should be well into an uptrend
by the first half of 2018, adding that policy normalization must
begin before price growth hits its target.
His comments prompted markets to price in a more than 50
percent chance of a rate hike at the central bank's next meeting
on July 12, a dramatic turn from less than two weeks ago when
barely anyone had bet on a tightening.
The Bank of Canada is in tune with policy makers at the
European Central Bank and the Bank of England who last week
also signalled future tightening, supporting the euro and the
pound against the dollar.
Although the common currency slipped early this week after
rallying 2.1 percent last week, it has stabilised around $1.1359
.
"If we have more comments from ECB officials clearly
implying tapering of its stimulus, we could see further upside
in the euro," said Bart Wakabayashi, Tokyo Branch Manager of
State Street.
Last week's top of $1.1445, its highest level in over a
year, is seen as its immediate target. A clear break of the
$1.15-16 area would signal a major departure from its trading
range since early 2015.
The euro may struggle, however, to break above that range if
upcoming U.S. data support the case for the Federal Reserve to
keep winding back its stimulus, some market players said.
The minutes of its last policy meeting due at 1800 GMT on
Wednesday are expected to shed more light on the Fed's thinking
on its future policy path.
Many market players expect the Fed to announce a plan to
start reducing its balance sheet in September and raise interest
rates in December.
The Australian dollar licked wounds at $0.7617
after the nation's central bank stuck to a neutral stance on the
economy and interest rates on Tuesday, disappointing many
traders who had expected a more hawkish tone.
The Aussie showed limited reaction to a private survey by
Caixin/Markit for June showing a cooling in the services sector
in China - Australia's major trading partner.
