* ADP data may provide fresh triggers
* Euro finds support as bond yields rise after ECB minutes
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON, July 6 The dollar's bounce faded on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy minutes failed
to provide a clear picture of future interest rate increases,
although investors were reluctant to add bearish bets before
some key data.
Federal Reserve policymakers were split on the outlook for
inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest
rate rises, according to the minutes of the Fed's last policy
meeting on June 13-14 released on Wednesday.
"The latest Fed minutes indicate that (Chair) Janet Yellen
is preparing the ground work for unwinding its balance sheet at
the end of the year and markets aren't expecting large interest
rate increases for now," said David Madden, markets analyst at
CMC Markets in London.
The dollar was broadly flat at 113.35 Japanese yen in
early trading after rising more than 1 percent this week.
Against the euro, the dollar weakened in a lacklustre
session trading 0.2 percent at a day's low of 1.13735.
The minutes of the ECB meeting nudged the euro higher as
bond yields rose, though the single currency hemmed within
recent trading ranges.
Markets appeared to ignore comments from ECB Chief Economist
Peter Praet on Thursday that euro zone growth is accelerating
but a "steady-hand" policy from the European Central Bank was
still needed to revive inflation.
However, analysts were wary of betting against the dollar
before U.S. data on tap later in the day which includes ADP
employment, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and the initial jobless
claims report.
The dollar's continued strength against emerging market
currencies such as the South African rand and Turkey's
lira would also deter short sellers.
Stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls data on Friday
would mean the dollar may find some support around current
levels, analysts said.
Investors will also look to comments from San Francisco Fed
President John Williams and Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell for
their potential impact on U.S. yields.
In terms of trading ranges, the dollar index was comfortably
within recent established ones with the basket of currencies
holding below a 20-day moving average it broke below last
week.
Markets were also waiting for the European Central Bank's
June policy meeting minutes due later on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo Markets
Team; Editing by Jon Boyle)