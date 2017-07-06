* Dollar nudged off recent highs marked vs yen, euro
* US data like ISM non-manufacturing PMI awaited for cues
* Comments by Fed officials, ECB meeting minutes also in
focus
* Aussie, loonie dip on sagging commodities
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 6 The dollar steadied against its
peers early on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting minutes took the wind out of its advance, with the
market awaiting comments by central bankers and U.S. data for
its next cues.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was
flat at 96.275, having slid from a one-week high of
96.512 touched on Wednesday.
The greenback had rallied earlier in the week after upbeat
U.S. economic indicators lifted Treasury yields to multi-week
highs. The surge helped the dollar index come off a nine-month
low of 95.470 reached last week as investors increased
expectations for central banks in Europe to begin scaling back
monetary stimulus later this year.
But the dollar's advance stalled after the Fed's minutes on
its June 13-14 policy meeting released on Wednesday showed a
rift among policymakers over the pace of future U.S. rate
increases and disappointed some dollar bulls.
"Overall, the Fed's meeting minutes sounded hawkish in my
view, as the possibility was mentioned for the reduction of its
balance sheet in the near-term. But the dollar still slipped,
showing that it has become top-heavy," said Masafumi Yamamoto,
chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"The market has gotten used to the dollar strengthening this
week. So even if upcoming indicators like the U.S. ISM report
are in line with expectations, the dollar may drop on
disappointment. The currency may need a strong upside data
surprise to move further up."
The dollar was little changed at 113.240 yen, pulling
back from a seven-week high of 113.690 reached overnight.
"The dollar is expected to move in a 110-115 yen range
through to September. The bias is for a stronger dollar as the
Fed appears determined to normalise monetary policy," said
Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
The euro inched down 0.1 percent to $1.1338 following
its decline to a one-week trough of $1.1313 on Wednesday.
U.S. data on tap later in the day includes the ADP
employment report, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and the initial
jobless claims.
Investors will also look to comments from San Francisco Fed
President John Williams and Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell for
their potential impact on U.S. yields.
For the euro and European bond markets, markets await the
European Central Bank's June policy meeting minutes due later on
Thursday. ECB executive board member Peter Praet is also
scheduled to take part in a conference in Paris.
The Australian dollar was 0.1 percent lower at $0.7593
. It showed little reaction to data showing that
Australia's trade surplus rebounded sharply in May.
The Aussie had plumbed a nine-day low of $0.7570 overnight,
dragged down by declines in prices of commodities like copper
and crude oil.
The overnight fall in oil also jerked the Canadian dollar
away from 10-month highs. The loonie was 0.15 percent weaker at
C$1.2976 per dollar.
It had reached $1.2912 per dollar on Tuesday, its strongest
since September 2016, after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz added more support to the view the central bank will raise
interest rates as early as next week.
