* Dollar well above Friday's post-Fed decision low
* China in focus this week, flash PMI due on Wednesday
* Japanese markets closed Mon-Wed for public holidays
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Sept 21 The dollar sagged
versus the yen and euro on Monday but held above its recent lows
as markets weighed if major central banks might ease policy
after the Federal Reserve last week delayed a long-anticipated
hike in U.S. interest rates.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar last
traded at 95.053, well above Friday's low of 94.063, its
lowest level since Aug. 26.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1321, but
remained below Friday's peak of $1.1460.
Given the possibility that the Bank of Japan and the
European Central Bank may eventually step up their monetary
stimulus, traders will probably be reluctant to sell the dollar
too aggressively, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets
analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp in Singapore.
"At the same time, it is hard to buy the dollar, since the
timing of the Fed's rate hike has been pushed back," he said.
Not helping the euro, the European Central Bank's chief
economist, Peter Praet, reiterated the bank's "readiness and
decisiveness" to modify its trillion-euro bond-buying programme
should economic turbulence merit decisive action, according to
an interview in a Swiss newspaper.
Praet's comments came after ECB Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure on Friday said monetary policy is on diverging
paths in the euro zone and the United States.
Not to be outdone, Bank of England chief economist Andy
Haldane on Friday said the bank's next move may be to cut rates,
rather than raise them.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.5542 but
remained below Friday's three-week high of $1.5659.
Lifting the mood of dollar bulls were comments from San
Francisco Fed President John Williams, who said on Saturday a
U.S. rate hike this year is still likely given the decision to
stand pat was a "close call".
Still, there is uncertainty over when the Fed will actually
start to raise rates, after the U.S. central bank kept them
unchanged last week in a bow to worries about the global
economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.2 percent to 119.76 yen
, holding above Friday's 1-1/2 week low near 119.04 yen.
Judging from the fact that the dollar managed to stay above
119.00 yen on Friday, the greenback will probably stay
range-bound, said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
"At this point, it's hard to think the dollar will fall
toward the 116-yen levels it hit late last month," he said.
The dollar set a seven-month low of 116.15 yen on Aug. 24,
as worries about China's slowdown triggered risk aversion and
short-covering in the yen. From Aug. 25 onwards, however, the
dollar has traded in a range of 118.25 yen to 121.76 yen.
Traders said the greenback's recovery from Friday's lows was
more about position adjustment than a return of a bull run.
"In our view, the USD should struggle to gain significant
upside traction this week because U.S. interest rate
expectations are unlikely to adjust higher," said Elias Haddad
senior currency strategist, at Commonwealth Bank.
With the Fed having sounded a cautious tone on the health of
the global economy, the focus this week will likely turn to
China and the flash private PMI report on Wednesday.
Trading in Asia was thinned by the start of a three-day
holiday in Japan. Its financial markets reopen on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Richard Borsuk)