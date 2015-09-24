* Euro higher across the board, back near $1.1200
* Draghi says more time needed before deciding on further
action
* Fed Chair Yellen's speech next in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 24 The euro clung to broad gains
early on Thursday, having rallied after the head of the European
Central Bank downplayed the need for further monetary stimulus
any time soon.
ECB President Mario Draghi said while the risks to Europe's
inflation and growth outlook have increased due to the emerging
market slowdown, the bank would need more time before deciding
to take any fresh action.
The euro bounced above $1.1200 overnight and last stood at
$1.1187, pulling away from Wednesday's session low of $1.1105.
It climbed to 134.52 yen from a two-week trough of
133.18.
Against sterling, the common currency fetched 73.36 pence
, up from a one-month low of 71.94 set on Tuesday.
"If the current rally in EUR/USD extends to re-test the
previous August high of 1.1714, there is a risk Draghi will talk
down the euro," said Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist
at Commonwealth Bank.
"But for now, there is some further upside pressure in
EUR/USD. We don't anticipate a re-test of the August highs for
at least some weeks."
Markets have taken the view that the other major central
banks were under growing pressure to do more after the Federal
Reserve delayed a long-anticipated hike in interest rates last
week due in part to a soft global outlook. So Draghi's comments
came as something of a disappointment to euro bears.
In contrast, the dollar was little changed on the yen at
120.26, continuing to trade around the 120.00 level as it
has for much of this month. The dollar index was at 96.197
, having recoiled from a 2-1/2 week high of 96.548.
Draghi's comments followed business surveys showed activity
in China shrank at a faster pace than expected this month, while
growth in the euro zone slowed slightly. The reports added to
concerns about the shape of the global economy.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for
China plays, wallowed just below 70 U.S. cents, having
shed nearly a full U.S. cent in the past 24 hours.
There is little in the way of market-moving data out of Asia
on Thursday. The key focus for markets will be a speech by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to speak on "Inflation Dynamics
and Monetary Policy" at 2100 GMT.
