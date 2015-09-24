* Dollar up broadly, back above 120.00 yen
* Euro under $1.1200, Aussie briefly dips back below 70 U.S.
cents
* Yellen says Fed still on track to hike rates this year
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 25 The greenback romped higher
early on Friday as dollar bulls took heart after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen kept the door open to a hike in interest
rates later this year, a week after the central bank delayed a
long-anticipated move.
The dollar index rose to 96.252, turning around
from a slide to 95.458. Against the yen, the greenback firmed to
120.27, having been as low as 119.21 before Yellen's
comments.
In a speech late on Thursday, Yellen said she expected the
Fed to begin raising rates later in 2015 as long as inflation
remained stable and the U.S. economy was strong enough to boost
employment.
Her relatively upbeat comments may come as a surprise to
some investors who took last week's decision as a sign that a
policy tightening was no longer imminent and would likely come
next year.
Accordingly, the euro slid to $1.1179, pulling away
from levels closer to $1.1300. Commodity currencies also lost
ground against a resurgent dollar. The Australian dollar
shed about half a U.S. cent but has since recovered to
$0.7017.
"The comments were hawkish relative to post-FOMC market
pricing, and have supported the USD in early Asia hours,"
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"We think markets remain under-priced for Fed Q4 policy
tightening and continue to see scope for the USD to extend gains
as markets shift towards our view. We remain long USDJPY
and long USDCAD."
Before Yellen spoke, markets were in a downbeat mood with
Wall Street closing in the red, while safe-haven U.S. Treasuries
rose. Interest rate cuts in Norway and Taiwan further added to
the cautious tone.
Since her remarks, U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
fell, and U.S. stock futures turned higher.
Compounding a volatile session was news of Yellen being
taken ill as she ended her speech abruptly after nearly an hour.
A Fed official later said Yellen felt dehydrated at the end of a
long speech, but has since recovered.
Later on Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President
James Bullard will participate in a discussion on "New
Directions in Monetary Policy".
The economic diary in Asia is pretty sparse with only
Japanese consumer inflation on offer. Even then, currency
markets seldom pay much attention to Japanese data.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)