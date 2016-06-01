* U.S. consumption strong but other data shows some weakness
* Pound falls after polls show increasing support for
"Brexit"
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 1 The dollar took a step back from a
two-month high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday
after a mixed bag of U.S. economic data slightly tempered
expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.
The British pound was vulnerable after having suffered its
biggest fall in more than two months the previous day as two
opinion polls showed a shift among British voters towards
leaving the European Union.
The dollar index pulled back from Monday's
two-month peak of 95.895 to stand at 95.802.
Consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in more than
six years in April but consumer confidence dipped and survey on
business activity in U.S. Midwest also underwhelmed.
The upshot was slight falls in U.S. bond yields as investors
slightly lowered their expectations for a rate hike by the
Federal Reserve over the near term.
The euro was little changed at $1.1133 in early
trade, keeping some distance from Monday's 2-1/2-month low of
$1.1097.
The yen also bounced back to 110.60 yen per dollar,
off Monday's one-month low of 111.455.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to formally announce a
delay to next year's proposed sales tax hike to prevent a blow
to the economy in a press conference at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.
His plan to delay the tax hike and adopt new fiscal stimulus
measures has fanned speculation the Bank of Japan could adopt
further monetary easing as early as this month.
The British pound suffered its biggest fall in more than two
months on Tuesday after the two opinion polls showing an
increasing support for the "leave" camp surprised investors who
had recently bet the chance of "Brexit" would be slim.
The pound licked wounds at $1.4487, having fallen
1.1 percent on Tuesday.
Implied volatilities on sterling options jumped
sharply and risk reversal spreads, which compare the cost of
pound calls and puts, widened in favour of pound puts.
"The market's pricing had been leaning towards Britain
staying in Europe. The markets had been becoming too
optimistic," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist
at Mizuho Securities.
Yamamoto said the impact of the guessing game on the British
referendum on June 23 will go beyond the sterling as rising
prospects of "Brexit" could hamper any plans the Fed may have
for hiking rates later in June, curbing the dollar's gains.
The Australian dollar stood at $0.7240, having
scaled a two-week high of $0.7268 on Tuesday after solid local
data on net exports boosted expectations for the country's
January-March GDP data due later on Wednesday.
Ahead of that, China's official factory survey will be
another key focus.
The New Zealand dollar gained 0.4 percent to $0.6789
, extending its recovery from Monday's two-month low of
$0.6676, after data showed an improvement in New Zealand's terms
of trade despite expectations of a worsening.
