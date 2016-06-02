* Dollar extends drop vs yen, touches 2-week low
* U.S. ADP private employment report next in focus
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 2 The dollar touched a two-week
low against the yen on Thursday, weighed down by ongoing
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates soon.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 109.07 yen. The
greenback touched a low of 108.825 at one point, down 2.4
percent from a one-month high of 111.455 yen that had been set
on Monday.
Worries about whether Britain will vote to stay in the
European Union or not later this month helped lend support to
the safe haven yen, while the dollar was hampered by uncertainty
over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
later this month.
"While the U.S. ISM numbers yesterday were pretty good,
there's still uncertainty over whether there will be an interest
rate hike in June," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. manufacturing grew for a
third straight month in May, but factories appeared to be taking
in fewer deliveries from their suppliers, which could hamper
production in the months ahead.
Analysts said the yen drew added strength from comments by
Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato, who said on Thursday
he was opposed to deepening negative interest rates.
Sato was among those in the nine-member board who voted
against the BOJ's decision in January to add negative interest
rates to its massive asset-buying programme. The BOJ has kept
monetary policy steady since then.
Japan's government will set out a new growth strategy on
Thursday that has already disappointed many economists for
lacking the bold structural reforms.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Wednesday that he was
delaying a sales tax hike by two and a half years due to the
fragility of the economy, but the move has raised concerns over
how the government will cover the shortfall in revenue.
The dollar will await the U.S. May ADP private employment
report due later in the day for potential relief, with the
report often seen providing clues to the all-important non-farm
payrolls data scheduled for release on Friday.
The market will keep an eye on the European Central Bank's
policy meeting later in the session, although few expect the
gathering to result in fireworks as the central bank is widely
anticipated to stand pat on monetary policy.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1199, edging away
from a 2-1/2 month low of $1.1097 set earlier this week.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)