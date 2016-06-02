* Dollar extends drop vs yen, touches 2-week low

* U.S. ADP private employment report next in focus (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, June 2 The dollar touched a two-week low against the yen on Thursday, weighed down by ongoing uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon.

The dollar fell 0.4 percent to 109.07 yen. The greenback touched a low of 108.825 at one point, down 2.4 percent from a one-month high of 111.455 yen that had been set on Monday.

Worries about whether Britain will vote to stay in the European Union or not later this month helped lend support to the safe haven yen, while the dollar was hampered by uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.

"While the U.S. ISM numbers yesterday were pretty good, there's still uncertainty over whether there will be an interest rate hike in June," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. manufacturing grew for a third straight month in May, but factories appeared to be taking in fewer deliveries from their suppliers, which could hamper production in the months ahead.

Analysts said the yen drew added strength from comments by Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato, who said on Thursday he was opposed to deepening negative interest rates.

Sato was among those in the nine-member board who voted against the BOJ's decision in January to add negative interest rates to its massive asset-buying programme. The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since then.

Japan's government will set out a new growth strategy on Thursday that has already disappointed many economists for lacking the bold structural reforms.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Wednesday that he was delaying a sales tax hike by two and a half years due to the fragility of the economy, but the move has raised concerns over how the government will cover the shortfall in revenue.

The dollar will await the U.S. May ADP private employment report due later in the day for potential relief, with the report often seen providing clues to the all-important non-farm payrolls data scheduled for release on Friday.

The market will keep an eye on the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the session, although few expect the gathering to result in fireworks as the central bank is widely anticipated to stand pat on monetary policy.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.1199, edging away from a 2-1/2 month low of $1.1097 set earlier this week.