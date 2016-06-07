* Fed chief offers no hints on timing of interest rate hike
* Sterling stabilizes after plunge on Brexit fears
* RBA policy decision awaited, with policymakers seen
standing pat
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 7 The dollar wallowed close to
four-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks failed to toss a
lifebuoy to the recently foundering greenback.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of six major rivals, nudged up 0.1 percent to 93.959
, but it remained within sight of its overnight low of
93.745, its weakest level since May 11.
While Yellen remained upbeat about the overall U.S. economic
outlook and said the Fed would hike interest rate hikes, she
gave no fresh hints about timing, and called last month's U.S.
jobs data "disappointing."
The dollar has been under pressure since the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday showed the slowest job growth in more
than five years in May, quashing expectations for a near-term
U.S. interest rate hike.
Even before Yellen spoke, U.S. interest rates futures
implied traders had all but priced out any chance the Fed will
raise rates at its policy meeting next week.
"The dollar only experienced modest losses following
Yellen's speech but her cautiousness along with the drop in the
market's expectations for a July rate hike according to the Fed
fund futures points to further losses for the greenback," Kathy
Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset
Management, wrote in a note to clients.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.3 percent to 107.31
yen, though it remained above the previous session's low
of 106.35 earlier in the session, its weakest in a month.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1361, moving back
towards the previous session's nearly one-month high of $1.1393.
Sterling stabilised after plunging more than 1 percent to
three-week lows in the previous session, after several polls
ahead of the June 23 "Brexit" referendum favoured the chance of
British voters opting to leave the EU.
Sterling added 0.2 percent to $1.4462 after
plumbing a low of $1.4352 on Monday, its deepest nadir since May
16.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.1 percent to $0.7372 ahead
of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monthly policy decision later
in the session.
The central bank is widely expected to hold rates at a
record low of 1.75 percent following its cut in May, according
to a Reuters poll, with 49 of 52 economists surveyed seeing the
RBA standing pat.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)