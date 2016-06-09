* Dollar index wallows around 5-week lows on fading Fed hike
hopes
* Euro edges back toward four-week highs even as Bund yields
drop
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 9 The New Zealand dollar took centre
stage in early Asian trade on Thursday, surging to a one-year
high after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand defied expectations
for an interest rate cut and stood pat.
The currency was up 1.5 percent at $0.7126 after
climbing as far as $0.7139, from around $0.7020 before the
policy decision, reaching a high not seen since June 2015 after
the RBNZ held rates steady but retained an easing bias.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Graeme Wheeler said at
a media conference the bank would not hesitate to adjust
interest rates if needed.
"If U.S. data continues to disappoint, the kiwi could
continue to push higher in the near-term," wrote Angus
Nicholson, market analyst at IG in Melbourne.
"However, risks to the downside are clearly the potential
for another RBNZ rate cut in August or a run of better than
expected U.S. data," he said.
The dollar index inched 0.1 percent lower to 93.511,
not far from a five-week low of 94.425 plumbed on Wednesday amid
fading expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates as early as its meeting next week.
U.S. interest rate futures implied traders saw nearly no
chance the Fed would increase rates at its two-day policy
meeting ending next Wednesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch, after last week's downbeat employment data pushed back
expectations of an imminent rate hike .
The dollar was 0.2 percent lower at 106.79 yen,
moving back toward Monday's one-month low of 106.35.
Data showed that Japan's core machinery orders tumbled 11
percent in April from the previous month, more than the median
estimate of a 3.8 percent drop, in a worrying sign for business
investment.
The euro was slightly higher at $1.1398, edging back
toward the previous session's four-week high of $1.14115 even as
German Bund yields notched record lows while the European
Central Bank began buying corporate debt for its stimulus
programme.
Uncertainty over the outcome of Britain's June 23 referendum
over whether to remain in the European Union has increased
demand for safe-haven Bunds, pressuring their yields.
The pound, which has whipsawed in recent sessions
on divergent surveys on the likely vote outcome, rose slightly
to $1.4513.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)