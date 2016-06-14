* Pound near 2-month low vs dollar, 3-year low vs yen
* Pound implied volatilities soar ahead of June 23 vote
By Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 14 The British pound
remained fragile near a two-month low against the dollar on
Tuesday and the yen hovered near six-week highs against the U.S.
currency on worries Britain may leave the European Union in a
referendum less than 10 days away.
Two recent opinion polls show a lead for the "Leave"
campaign. While many market players are sceptical about the
polling, recent poll results do seem to suggest a momentum for
"Leave" campaign, market players said.
The British pound fell 0.6 percent to $1.4185,
edging back in the direction of a two-month low of $1.4117 that
had been set on Monday.
"Although those opinion polls were not necessarily reliable
in the case of Scotland's referendum on its independence, the
markets have been swayed by them recently," said Hideki Kishida,
fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
As investors readied for a plunge in the pound by buying
pound put options, implied volatilities have soared this week,
with one-month volatility hitting an unprecedented
level around 28 percent.
Against the yen, which tends to rise at times when risk
appetite falls, partly because of Japan's net creditor status,
the pound fell 0.8 percent to 150.34 yen, having
fallen to as low as 149.50 yen on Monday.
The yen is the strongest among G10 currencies so far this
month, and traded at 106.02 per dollar, near Monday's
six-week high of 105.735 to the dollar.
A break of that level could lead to a test of its 18-month
high of 105.55 set on May 3.
While the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on June 15-16 is a
near-term focal point for the yen, the prevailing market
expectation is for the BOJ to hold off from any additional
monetary easing, said a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore.
"I think the mood in the market is to stay on guard in case
they do something, but basically the view is that there won't be
anything," he said, referring to the BOJ meeting.
The BOJ will probably stand pat, especially since the impact
of any additional monetary easing at this point could be limited
while the market is preoccupied by the Brexit risk, the trader
said.
The yen also stood near a three-year high against the euro,
which slipped 0.3 percent to 119.68 yen after having fallen to
119.005 on Monday, a level last seen in February
2013.
The euro held steady at $1.1291, having recovered
from Monday's low of $1.1233.
The euro is also vulnerable to threats of Brexit, which
would hurt the euro zone economy and deal a serious blow to
European integration.
At the same time, however, the currency could be helped by
safe-haven flows as the euro is often used as a funding currency
for bets in riskier assets.
Surprisingly soft U.S. employment data published earlier
this month quashed expectations of a near-term rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, underpinning the euro and other currencies
against the dollar.
The Federal Reserve is set to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday,
with market players waiting for clues about when the Fed might
next look to move on rates.
"Because of weak U.S. job data, the earliest the Fed can
raise rates will be September," said Minori Uchida, chief
currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
