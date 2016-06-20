* Sterling broadly firmer, while perceived safe-haven yen
tumbles
* Britain's EU referendum on Thursday looms large
* Opinion polls show the 'Remain' camp regaining some
momentum
* Dollar index pressured by rebounding euro
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 20 Sterling rallied on Monday
as opinion polls swung in favour of British voters opting to
remain in the European Union at this week's referendum,
underpinning risk sentiment and sending the perceived safe-haven
yen tumbling.
The pound climbed 1.6 percent to $1.4589, extending
a recovery from last Thursday's more than two-month trough of
$1.4013.
It jumped more than 2 percent to 152.65 yen,
pulling well away from a three-year trough around 145.34 set on
Thursday.
Investors took heart after three of six opinion polls
published over the weekend showed a shift towards keeping
Britain in the EU, but the June 23 vote still looked too close
to call.
"The poll findings will resonate today, likely seeing
further advances for sterling, some renewed weakening in the yen
and a firmer Australian dollar," said Ray Attrill, global
co-head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
Even before the latest polls, data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday showed that
currency speculators reduced their net short positions against
sterling in the latest week, from a three-year high in the
previous week. The pound still declined by around 3 percent
against the dollar during the June 7-14 timeframe.
Indicating a general pick-up in risk appetite, U.S. stock
futures rose more than 1 percent, suggesting a positive
open on Wall Street later in the day. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1
percent, and Japan's Nikkei stock index soared 2.2
percent.
As a result, the yen dipped across the board - a move that
may help ease some worries about the currency's strength.
On Friday, Finance Minister Taro Aso said he was deeply
concerned about "one-sided, rapid and speculative" currency
moves and would respond urgently if needed - a hint at possible
yen-selling market intervention.
But some analysts warned there is little conviction in
markets and moves could easily reverse if sentiment turned
negative.
"I don't think these moves are sustainable because nobody
can forecast what will happen," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Last week's murder of pro-EU lawmaker Jo Cox appears to have
tipped some polls toward the "Remain" camp, though earlier polls
showed the electorate is narrowly divided.
"Jo Cox's death might have been some kind of a game-changer,
but maybe not. I think speculators will continue, selling the
pound and buying yen, based on polls," he said. "This is a just
a rebound today, and not based on any fundamentals."
Earlier on Monday, Japanese trade data showed that the
country's exports fell at the fastest pace in four months in May
on supply chain disruptions from the Kumamoto earthquake and
slow growth in emerging markets.
The dollar climbed 0.5 percent to 104.66 yen, moving
away from Thursday's nearly two-year low of 103.55 hit after the
Bank of Japan held policy steady and disappointed investors
hoping for more stimulus.
The euro jumped 1.3 percent to 118.87 yen, well
above Thursday's three-year low of 115.51.
Against the greenback, the common currency gained 0.7
percent to $1.1358, helping to push down the dollar index
0.7 percent to 93.593.
But looming over the euro's upside, Germany's constitutional
court will rule on Tuesday on the emergency bond-buying plan
devised by the European Central Bank during the financial
crisis.
While an outright rejection of the programme is viewed as
unlikely after a largely favourable verdict by the European
Court of Justice last year, the court could potentially upset
the ECB's current money-printing programme and lead to market
turmoil.
The Australian dollar, usually sold off in times of
heightened risk aversion, gained 0.6 percent to $0.7439
. It rose 1.1 percent on the yen to 77.86.
Ahead of the "Brexit" vote, Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen will appear before lawmakers in the U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday to discuss monetary policy and the
state of the economy.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Eric Meijer)