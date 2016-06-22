* Dollar erases modest gains against most currencies
* Yellen sticks to cautious script, gradual rate hike view
* Sterling pushes higher, but moves choppy as Brexit vote
looms
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 22 The dollar erased its
early modest gains on Wednesday while sterling stood tall on the
eve of Britain's referendum on whether to remain in the European
Union.
Recent opinion polls have mostly shown a shift towards
keeping Britain in the EU, but there are some signs that
momentum has stalled for the 'In' camp and the race still looks
too close to call.
The greenback briefly popped back above 105.00 yen
for the first time in nearly a week late on Tuesday, but last
stood at 104.55, down 0.2 percent.
"Some banks are not in the market today, or they are just in
for commercial orders, ahead of the vote, so dollar/yen will be
rangebound for a while," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign
exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"Although the odds seem to favour 'Bremain,' it's still
50/50, and no one wants to be caught short either way," he said.
The dollar had risen earlier in the session, after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held the line on Tuesday of "gradual
increases" in U.S. rates.
In her testimony before Congress, Yellen expressed general
optimism about the U.S. economy and said gradual hikes in the
federal funds rate were likely to be needed. However, she
stressed the economic outlook was uncertain and that monetary
policy was "by no means on a preset course".
"At the margin Yellen appeared to be a bit more cautious
than before, but overall our assessment of the Fed remains
unchanged," said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National
Australia Bank.
"We still expect two Fed hikes this year, albeit with clear
risk we get no more than one."
The euro added 0.2 percent to $1.1266, moving back to
take aim at a two-week peak of $1.1383 set on Monday.
That helped push down the dollar index, which tracks
the U.S. unit against a basket of six rivals. It inched 0.1
percent lower to 93.916, but remained above a two-week trough of
93.425 set overnight.
Yellen also highlighted the risks of Brexit, noting it could
have "significant economic repercussions." In a similarly
guarded tone, European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi
said the ECB stood ready to act with all instruments if
necessary.
Draghi's comments came as Swiss investment bank UBS warned
its clients it may fail to execute some orders on its electronic
trading platform should the referendum affect liquidity or cause
extreme volatility.
Sterling has seesawed in recent weeks with the June 23 vote
looming large. A short-covering rally brought it near a
six-month high of $1.4788 on Tuesday, and it last stood
at $1.4683, up 0.2 percent.
Commodity currencies also took a step back and then
rebounded, with the Australian dollar last up 0.3 percent at
$0.7465, moving back toward a seven-week high of
$0.7513 touched on Tuesday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)