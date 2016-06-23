* Currencies very fluid as UK vote count flows in
* Safe-haven yen rallies, sterling slumps in sharp reversal
* Sunderland votes more strongly than expected to leave EU
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 24 Sterling reversed early gains
while the safe-haven yen staged a rebound in Asia on Friday as
confidence that Britain will remain in the European Union was
badly shaken after the city of Sunderland voted more strongly
than expected to leave.
In a dramatic turnaround, the pound slid to $1.4550
, having earlier rallied to a 2016 peak of $1.5033.
"The pound is plummeting as Sunderland votes heavily for
Leave," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
"Markets are very nervy at the moment as the polls - and the
markets - could be wrong. The Sunderland result has definitely
altered the tone of the evening and markets are getting very
choppy."
The yen rose broadly, with the dollar and euro now more than
1 percent lower on the safe-haven Japanese currency. The dollar
was at 104.70 yen, down from 106.875. The euro fell to
118.87 yen from 122.000.
"It's very jittery and I suppose that's very much going to
be the order of the day until we see final results being
announced," said Robert Rennie, senior currency strategist at
Westpac in Sydney.
"We had the first results from Gibraltar which suggested a
landslide and then Newcastle was only a marginal Remain and that
was a disappointment."
Market confidence took another blow after a
bigger-than-expected vote by Sunderland to leave the EU.
(Additional reporting by Rebecca Howard in Wellington and Naomi
Tajitsu in Tokyo, Editing by Eric Meijer)