* Japanese currency firm, but so far shy of post-Brexit
highs
* Fed held rates steady to assess Brexit impact, minutes
show
* Sterling nurses losses after logging fresh 31-year low
TOKYO, July 7 The yen stood tall in early Asian
trading on Thursday while sterling foundered in the fallout from
Britain's vote last month to exit the European Union.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to 112.19 yen, but
managed to hold above its Wednesday low of 110.84 and a 3
1/2-year low of 109.30 logged soon after the results of the
Brexit referendum were apparent.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent to 101.04 yen, though
it also remained above the previous session's low of 100.20 as
well as its June 24 nadir of 99.000 hit after the UK's vote.
"There's a lot of nervousness. Post-Brexit issues are
starting to sink in," said Jeff Kravetz, senior investment
strategist at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in
Scottsdale, Arizona.
"The yen has been a big story. It keeps strengthening as a
safe-haven currency," he said, adding that the dollar might
break under 100 yen again against the backdrop of uncertainty.
Sharp yen gains are usually followed by verbal warnings from
Japanese financial officials, one of whom said on Wednesday that
the finance ministry was closely watching the currency market to
see if any speculative factors were behind market moves.
According to Japan Macro Advisors' probability model of the
risk of direct foreign exchange intervention, the dollar's fall
to 95 yen could be a trigger point in the next 2 months, while
from September onward, the threshold would shift to 90 yen.
"The Japanese yen is appreciating from an extremely weak
level and the yen has to appreciate much further before Japan
could gain an implicit approval from other G7 countries," said
Takuji Okubo, chief economist at Japan Macro Advisors.
"Past episodes of intervention suggest a unilateral
intervention without implicit approval from other G7 tends to be
ineffective," Okubo said in a note.
Beleaguered sterling fell as low as 128.81 yen on
Wednesday, its lowest since November 2012. It was last down 0.3
percent at 130.47.
The pound skidded to $1.2798 in the previous
session to log a fresh 31-year low, and was last down 0.2
percent at $1.2904.
Fanning fears of financial contagion in the wake of the
Brexit vote, the number of British property funds suspended in
recent weeks doubled to six on Wednesday, leaving 15 billion
pounds ($19.37 billion) frozen in the biggest seizing up of
investment funds since the 2008 financial crisis.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting
released on Wednesday showed that policymakers decided to keep
interest rate hikes on hold as they assessed the Brexit impact.
The dollar was lifted overnight when Institute for Supply
Management data revealed that growth in the U.S. economy's
service sector increased in June at its fastest pace in seven
months.
Investors awaited the key U.S. non-farm payrolls numbers due
on Friday, which are expected to show employers added 180,000
jobs last month, according to a preliminary Reuters poll. That
would follow May's surprisingly weak reading of just 38,000,
which some economists expect to be revised upward.
($1 = 0.7743 pounds)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)