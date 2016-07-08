* Consensus calls for June payrolls to rise by 175,000
* Safe-haven yen firms, though below post-Brexit highs
TOKYO, July 8 The dollar edged down against most
major currencies in Asian trade on Friday but remained on track
for a weekly gain, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in
the session to see if the labour market is stronger than
previous surveys indicated.
Investors' risk sentiment also slipped with the safe-haven
yen firmer after news that four police officers were fatally
shot and seven wounded by snipers who targeted them during
rallies in Dallas to protest against the fatal shootings of two
black men by police this week.
The consensus forecast is for the U.S. economy to have added
175,000 jobs in June, according to a Reuters poll, but investors
remain wary given the negative surprise in the May payrolls
report, which some expect to be upwardly revised.
A report overnight showed U.S. private payrolls rose more
than expected in June and jobless claims were lower than
forecast.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major rivals, was down 0.2 percent at 96.091. But it was
still poised for a 0.5 percent gain in a week marked by volatile
trade in the wake of Britain's surprise vote to exit the
European Union last month.
The perceived safe-haven yen firmed, indicating that
investors remained wary ahead of the payrolls report.
"I think many investors want to continue to focus on the
Brexit risks, so even if we get some good U.S. employment data,
it might not be so helpful to over come weak sentiment," said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
"My basic scenario is that dollar/yen will trade between 100
and 105 through the end of September," he said.
The dollar was 0.3 percent lower against the yen at
100.45 yen, though still holding above its post-Brexit low of 99
yen hit on June 24. It was down 2 percent for the week.
Investors also pondered whether the Bank of Japan will
decide to take further stimulus action at the conclusion of its
two-day policy meeting on July 29, and what form such steps
might take.
"Cutting rates is one of the key options the BOJ may look to
when it eases policy next," strategists at Nomura wrote in a
note.
"After its adoption on 29 January, its negative rate policy
has not succeeded in improving investor sentiment, as concerns
over the negative impact on bank earnings were highlighted more
than its benefits," they said.
The euro inched 0.1 percent lower to 111.34 yen,
moving back toward a 3 1/2-year low of 109.30 logged after the
Brexit vote. It was poised to shed 2.6 percent for the week.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1083, but was
down 0.5 percent for the week.
Recently battered sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.2948
, holding above 31-year lows logged earlier this week
though still down about 2.5 percent for the week.
But some analysts expect it to drop to as low as $1.20 in
coming months as the Bank of England prepares to ease monetary
policy to blunt the impact of the Brexit move.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)