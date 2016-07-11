* Dollar steadies vs yen amid bounce in equities
* Yen unaffected by Japan elections, but long term impact
pondered
* Beleaguered pound takes a breather, Aussie near 2-week
high
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 11 The dollar steadied against the
safe-haven yen on Monday thanks to an improvement in investors'
appetite for riskier assets, but traders said the greenback will
be capped longer term by views the Federal Reserve will remain
cautious on interest rates.
The dollar was little changed at 100.700 yen after
sliding to as low as 99.99 yen on Friday in the wake of the U.S.
jobs report on Friday.
Job creation in June was much stronger than expected,
increasing by 287,000 and easing fears that the U.S. labour
market may be faltering. But the report did not change the view
that the Fed may not hike rates this year, particularly after
May payroll growth was revised down to 11,000 from 38,000.
The euro was steady at $1.1051, after recovering from
Friday's low of $1.1002. The dollar index inched up 0.1
percent to 96.351, hovering near an 11-day high of 96.697
reached on Friday.
Japan's Nikkei rose more than 3 percent following
Friday's gains on Wall Street, where shares soared on views that
the Fed would not be in a hurry to tighten monetary policy.
"We still see the yen appreciating in the medium to long
term, but for the moment we see the market focusing on Bank of
Japan's policy and Japan's fiscal stimulus plans now that the
Japanese elections are over," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a
landslide victory on Sunday in an election for parliament's
Upper House.
While the win is seen clearing the way for the Japanese
government to compile fresh stimulus measures, there are
concerns that revising the constitution could now be given
priority with economic steps taking a back seat.
"Abenomics", a series of reflationary policies designed to
boost the Japanese economy, had been a key factor that lifted
equities and weakened the yen after Abe took office in 2012. But
most economists believe it has done little to boost the broader
economy.
"The government's agenda could pivot away from Abenomics and
renew yen buying by foreign players. There was little reason to
sell the yen to begin with, as Japan has a large current account
surplus, the Fed is unlikely to actively hike rates and
fundamental risks smoulder in Britain, the EU and China," said
Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
While the yen could ultimately gain against the dollar, the
greenback would still appreciate against other currencies due to
such fundamental risks facing the global economy, Ishikawa
added.
Elsewhere, the pound steadied a little following the
post-Brexit turbulence which has buffeted the currency through
much of this month.
Sterling was nearly flat at $1.2950 after crawling
away from a 31-year low of $1.2798 struck last week.
Still, the pound was seen vulnerable in the longer term with
the UK still in the beginning stages of working out its future
relationship with the European Union.
The market is also bracing for the Bank of England to
potentially ease monetary policy to shield the economy from the
aftermath of Brexit, which would also weigh on sterling.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at $0.7558
, not far from a two-week high of $0.7574 reached
Friday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim
Coghill)