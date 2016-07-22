* Yen rebounds after Kuroda plays down "helicopter money"

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 22 The yen hovered above six-week lows in early Asian trade on Friday after comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda dented speculation Japan may be preparing a radical "helicopter money" economic stimulus.

The yen bounced back to 105.88 yen per dollar from 107.49, its six-week low against the U.S. currency touched on Thursday.

The rebound was triggered by Kuroda's comments on a BBC Radio 4 interview playing down the idea of helicopter money, essentially a policy of injecting cash directly to the economy by printing money in some form.

With Prime Minister Shinzo Abe crafting a massive spending package worth about $190 billion to bolster the economy, some speculators had bet the BOJ could be financing the additional spending - likened by economists to dropping large amounts of cash from a helicopter.

The BBC later said its interview with Kuroda had been conducted in mid-June, helping to cool the yen's gains, though his comments provided good opportunities for those who had been betting on BOJ stimulus to take profits and selling yen.

"I doubt one would change their (the BOJ's) basic thinking in just one month. But on the other hand, it is true that the market is still somehow wary of the possibility the BOJ may open the Pandora's Box next week," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

The BOJ will hold a policy review on Thursday and Friday next week.

The euro was little changed against the dollar, surrendering most of its gains from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments that the bank would take time to reassess any changes in the economic outlook.

The ECB held off on any immediate further easing of monetary policy on Thursday, as expected.

The euro traded at $1.1028, slightly above this week's low of $1.0980 but little changed from late U.S. levels on Thursday and is also almost flat on the week.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed in early Friday trade, a day after it fell to six-week low as New Zealand's central bank said further rate cuts are likely as it sets its sights on the high New Zealand dollar and perilously low inflation.

That cemented expectations for easing at its Aug. 11 meeting

The kiwi stood at $0.7003, having fallen to $0.6952 on Thursday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)