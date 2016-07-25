* Dollar edges up against euro, yen
* This week's Fed and BOJ policy meetings awaited for cues
* Pound wobbly after weak U.K. business activity readings
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 25 The dollar was buoyant against
the euro and yen early on Monday as a prevailing risk-on mood
continued to support the U.S. currency and assets.
Upbeat U.S. business activity data out on Friday also added
to prospects of a near-term Federal Reserve interest rate hike
and supported the greenback.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0969 after
slipping to a one-month low of $1.0955 on Friday in the wake of
shootings that took place on Friday in Munich.
Against the safe-haven yen the dollar was up 0.1 percent at
106.30, having recovered from a dip below the 106
threshold after Wall Street shares resumed their advance.
The yen has been on the defensive amid hopes that the Bank
of Japan would further ease monetary policy at its July 28-29
policy meeting.
While the BOJ has effectively dashed hopes that it would
adopt unorthodox "helicopter money" stimulus methods, the market
has still maintained its expectations that the central bank
would ease in one form or the other.
"At this point it is hard to tell how much the yen would
weaken even if the BOJ were to ease. It is widely expected to
ease through its ETF-purchasing program and that won't have much
of a yen-weakening effect," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex
strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
The ongoing boon for risk assets is a key factor supporting
the dollar and weakening the yen, but the headwinds commodity
markets are beginning to face could reverse that trend, Yamamoto
said.
Central bank meetings will be the focus of market attention
this week, with the Fed also holding a policy conclave on July
26-27.
While the Fed is widely expected to stand pat on monetary
policy, investors will be sifting through its statements for the
merest hint of a near-term rate increase.
The Australian dollar edged up 0.1 percent to $0.7474
. Sterling crawled up 0.1 percent to $1.3124
after falling roughly 1 percent on Friday after surveys showed
business activity had wilted after the Brexit vote.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)