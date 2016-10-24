* Euro wallows not far from 7-month lows
* Speculators raise dollar-long positions -IMM data
* Market pricing in around 70 pct chance of Fed Dec hike
TOKYO, Oct 24 The dollar was close to
eight-month highs against a basket of currencies in Asian trade
on Monday, buoyed by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates this year.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major counterparts, stood at 98.696, not
far from its Friday high of 98.813, which was its loftiest peak
since Feb. 3.
Against its Japanese rival, the dollar edged up 0.1 percent
to 103.89 yen.
"We'll probably see narrow range trading today, with an
options barrier at 104 yen," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
Data released early on Monday showed Japan's trade balance
swung to a surplus of 498.3 billion yen ($4.8 billion), versus
the median estimate of a 341.8 billion yen surplus.
On Friday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at
a mortgage conference that "it makes sense to get back to a pace
of gradual rate increases, preferably sooner rather than later."
His comments followed recent hawkish talk from central bank
officials including New York Fed chief William Dudley and Fed's
vice chair Stanley Fischer, which prompted investors to price in
an interest rate increase this year.
Interest rates futures imply about a 70 percent chance that
the Fed will hike interest rates in December.
Speculators raised their bets on the U.S. dollar for a
fourth straight week, with net long positions hitting their
highest since late January, Reuters calculations and data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $18.44
billion in the week ended Oct. 18, from $14.72 billion the
previous week.
The euro was slightly lower at $1.0878, inching back
toward Friday's low of $1.0857, its lowest since March 10.
"The main consideration seems to be the contrast between Fed
officials like Fischer and Dudley who have been signalling a
rate hike before the end of the year, while the ECB has arguably
signalled a likely extension of its asset purchases," wrote Marc
Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
The ECB kept interest rates at historic lows last Thursday,
and its President Mario Draghi kept the door open for more
stimulus, effectively quashing any speculation that the bank was
poised to taper its 1.7 trillion euro asset-buying programme.
The next immediate target for the European currency is
$1.08, and then $1.0710, with "an increasing chance of seeing a
move closer to $1.05 before the end of the year," Chandler
said.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Pullin)