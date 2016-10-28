* Yen trading below 105 vs dollar for first time since July
* Dollar surges vs Swedish crown on dovish Riksbank comments
TOKYO Oct 28 The dollar stood tall against the
yen in Asian trading on Friday, on track for weekly gains
against most rivals, as investors waited for U.S. third quarter
growth data later in the day.
Positive growth numbers would reinforce expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve is gearing up to hike interest rates.
The dollar got an overnight lift from yields on U.S.
Treasuries, which climbed to roughly five-month peaks tracking
gains in German and British bond yields as investors speculated
that the Bank of England and the European Central Bank would
both hold off on further easing measures.
Strong growth data in Britain prompted investors to trim
their bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates at
its policy meeting next week.
"The UK GDP was higher than expected, which boosted yields,
and then higher U.S. yields in turn helped lift the dollar,"
said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm
Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The dollar notched a three-month high against the yen of
105.34 yen on Thursday. It was last down 0.1 percent on
the day at 105.22 yen, up 1.4 percent for the week.
"105 was both a psychological and technical point, and it
broke ahead of U.S. GDP later today," Ogino said. "Some people
did not want to be short ahead of that, also with the Bank of
Japan and Fed meetings next week, and U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
one week from today."
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament last
week that he saw no need to ease at the bank's Oct. 31-Nov. 1
policy meeting, suggesting there will be no further monetary
stimulus except in response to a big external shock.
Data released earlier on Friday showed Japan's core consumer
prices fell 0.5 percent in September from a year earlier to mark
the seventh straight month of declines, adding to a recent run
of gloomy indicators.
The dollar also traded around a 7 1/2 year high against the
Swedish crown after Sweden's Riksbank said the chances of
another interest rate cut had increased and it was ready to
expand its quantitative easing programme.
The greenback last stood at 9.0776 crowns after
climbing to 9.0890 crowns on Thursday, its highest level since
early March 2009.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.0901, up 0.2
percent for the week.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar edged
up to 98.929, on track to rise 0.2 percent for the week
in which it touched a nearly nine-month high of 99.119.
Sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.2169, on track to
end a choppy week down 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)