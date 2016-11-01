* BOJ widely expected to hold policy steady after 2-day
meeting
* Clinton email investigation adds to concerns ahead of
election, pressure dollar
* U.S. election looms over Fed meeting, BoE, U.S. jobs data
TOKYO, Nov 1 The dollar edged lower on Tuesday
as the final days of the contentious U.S. presidential campaign
overshadowed other major market events, as investors weighed the
latest concerns about an FBI investigation into Hillary
Clinton's use of a private email server.
Clinton held a five percentage point lead over Republican
rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll
released on Monday, down only slightly since the FBI said last
week it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of the
former secretary of state ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
As Clinton is viewed as the status quo candidate for
markets, the news weighed on the dollar and nudged it away from
highs hit on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates in December.
The greenback inched down against the yen ahead of the
outcome of a two-day Bank of Japan meeting later in the session,
at which policymakers were widely expected to stay the course
after a major policy overhaul last month.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is likely to signal in his
post-meeting news conference that while the pace of the BOJ's
bond buying could fluctuate in the future, the central bank
won't sharply reduce its bond purchases any time soon.
The dollar was buying 104.74 yen >JPY=>, down 0.1 percent on
the day but not far from Friday's three-month high of 105.54. It
still gained more than 3 percent for the month of October, even
after paring those gains on the news of the Clinton email
developments.
"The market is not really responding sensitively to U.S.
political events since Friday, so the dollar/yen is stuck ahead
of 105," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo.
"We have to keep an eye on political and economic events in
the U.S.," he said. "People are still pricing in the victory of
Secretary Clinton, and a U.S. rate hike in December."
The U.S. Federal Reserve will conclude a two-day meeting of
its own on Wednesday. Markets see only a small chance that it
will raise rates before the election, but traders will be
scouring its statement for clues as to the timing of its next
interest rate increase.
Markets were pricing in around a 78 percent chance the Fed
will raise rates in December, but just a 6 percent chance of a
hike this week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
On Friday, the October U.S. employment report will also be
scanned for the latest reading on whether labour conditions are
improving enough for the Fed to act. Employers are expected to
have added 175,000 jobs in the month according to the median
estimate of 100 economists polled by Reuters.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to 1.0971.
Sterling was slightly lower at $1.2235 but
underpinned by news that Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
said he would stay in his job for an extra year, until the end
of June 2019.
The Bank of England will meet on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)