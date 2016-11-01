* Australian dollar jumps after RBA
* BOJ holds policy steady as widely expected after 2-day
meeting
* Clinton email investigation adds to concerns ahead of
election
* U.S. election looms over Fed meeting, BoE, U.S. jobs data
TOKYO, Nov 1 The dollar edged higher on Tuesday
as the final days of the contentious U.S. presidential campaign
overshadowed other major market events, as investors weighed the
latest concerns about an FBI investigation into Hillary
Clinton's use of a private email server.
Both the Bank of Japan and the Reserve Bank of Australia
held policy steady as expected. While the former had little
impact on the yen, the later sent the Australian dollar to its
highest since last Thursday.
The Aussie was buying $0.7647, up 0.5 percent,
after rising as high as $0.7652 after the central bank kept its
cash rate steady at 1.5 percent as the money market priced in
only a minor possibility of a move at the next meeting in
December.
The RBA said the economy was expected to grow near potential
over the next year as it assesses the impact of past cuts in
August and May.
The yen's moves after the BOJ were subdued by comparison,
with the dollar erasing its tiny losses and edging higher.
The Bank of Japan held off on expanding stimulus despite
cutting its inflation forecasts and warning of risks to its
price outlook. Investors awaited BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's
post-meeting news conference later this afernoon.
"We're in limbo, unfortunately, ahead of the U.S. election,"
said Bart Wakabayashi, head of Hong Kong FX sales at State
Street Global Markets. "There's a realization that the BOJ has
done its job, and has been creative, and we're still where we
are, in terms of low inflation."
The dollar bought 104.85 yen, up slightly on the day
but still shy of Friday's three-month high of 105.54. It managed
to gain more than 3 percent for the month of October, even after
dropping on the news of the Clinton email developments.
Next week's U.S. presidential election remained the biggest
event hurdle investors faced, as some fear an unexpected outcome
could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay a rate hike
beyond the expected year-end date.
Clinton held a five percentage point lead over Republican
rival Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll
released on Monday, down only slightly since the FBI said last
week it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of the
former secretary of state ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
As Clinton is viewed as the status quo candidate for
markets, the news weighed on the dollar and nudged it away from
highs hit on growing expectations the Fed will raise interest
rates in December. However, major currency pairs have largely
stuck to their ranges since news of the email probe broke last
week.
"The market is not really responding sensitively to U.S.
political events since Friday," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX
strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"We have to keep an eye on political and economic events in
the U.S.," he said. "People are still pricing in the victory of
Secretary Clinton, and a U.S. rate hike in December."
Markets see only a small chance that the Fed will raise
rates before the election at the conclusion of its two-day
meeting on Wednesday, but traders will be scouring its statement
for clues as to the timing of its next interest rate increase.
Markets were pricing in around a 78 percent chance the Fed
will raise rates in December, but just a 6 percent chance of a
hike this week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
On Friday, the October U.S. employment report will also be
scanned for the latest reading on whether labour conditions are
improving enough for the Fed to act. Employers are expected to
have added 175,000 jobs in the month according to the median
estimate of 100 economists polled by Reuters.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at 1.0960, while the
dollar index was slightly higher at 98.467.
Sterling slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2230 but was
underpinned by news that Bank of England Governor Mark Carney
said he would stay in his job for an extra year, until the end
of June 2019.
The Bank of England will meet on Thursday.
