* Dollar struggles near 3-week low vs euro
* Dollar hit after some polls show Trump leading Clinton
* Fed awaited, but politics seen overshadowing fundamentals
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 2 The dollar was on the back foot
against the euro and yen on Wednesday as the possibility the
U.S. presidential election could be too close to call jangled
investor nerves.
The greenback slumped to a three-week low against the euro
and lost ground versus the yen overnight, as some polls showed
Republican Donald Trump ahead after the FBI said it was probing
newly-found emails related to Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of
a private server.
The euro was steady at $1.1057 after rising about 0.7
percent to $1.1069 the previous day, its highest since Oct. 11.
The dollar was little changed at 104.075 yen after
shedding 0.6 percent overnight. It has skidded from a
three-month peak of 105.540 reached last week.
With less than a week to go until the U.S. elections,
politics have overshadowed fundamentals, with a Federal Reserve
policy decision due late on Wednesday possibly relegated to a
sideshow.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged but set
the stage for a hike in December amid signs the economy is
picking up steam.
"The currency market is unlikely to treat the Fed meeting as
a strong factor," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo. "The Fed has been hinting of a December rate
hike for a while, and the market is focused on events related to
the U.S. elections."
"While Clinton may still hold a lead over Trump, the dollar
could suffer another round of declines if new polls show Trump
catching up."
Clinton held a 5 percentage-point lead over Trump, according
to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, little
changed since the FBI announcement.
But dashing presumptions of an easy Clinton win, a poll by
ABC News showed Trump leading by 1 point and the Los Angeles
Times put the Republican more than 2 points ahead.
The Mexican peso, considered a rough barometer of the ebb
and flow of Trump's fortunes in the presidential race, struggled
near a three-week low against the greenback.
The Mexican currency stood at 19.17 pesos per dollar
after slipping to 19.27 overnight, its lowest since Oct. 7.
A potential Trump victory has been viewed as a key risk for
the Mexican currency, given the candidate's promises to clamp
down on immigration and rethink trade relations.
The Australian dollar was virtually flat at $0.7647
after gaining 0.5 percent the previous day after the country's
central bank left rates steady and refrained from including an
explicit easing bias in its statement, as some had speculated.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)