SYDNEY Nov 7 The U.S. dollar jumped in Asia on
Monday after the FBI said a review of newly discovered emails
did not change the agency's conclusion that no charges were
warranted in the case of Hillary Clinton's use of a private
email server.
The dollar climbed about 1.1 percent against the yen to
104.30, while the euro slipped 0.7 percent to $1.1060
. The U.S. currency also rose 1 percent against the Swiss
franc.
Markets have tended to see U.S. presidential contender
Clinton as the status quo candidate, and news favouring her bid
often boosts risk appetite.
Dealers said safe-haven bonds were likely to soften on the
news once trading got fully under way, while Asian stock markets
might enjoy a mild relief rally.
News of the emails had helped Republican Donald Trump narrow
Clinton's lead in some polls and unsettle markets globally.
There is great uncertainty about what a Trump presidency might
mean for economic policy, free trade and geopolitics.
The Mexican peso has acted as something of a bellwether of
sentiment as Trump's proposed policies are considered to be
deeply negative for the country. So far, the peso was steady at
19.03 per dollar as there was little liquidity in the
cross during Asian hours.
Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar also
gained on the yen and euro in early trade, with the Aussie
climbing 1.2 percent to 80.11 yen.
The final NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday
showed Clinton holding a four-point lead over Trump. Clinton
leads by a slender 1.8 points according to Real Clear Politics'
polling average.
