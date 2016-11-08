* Greenback, stocks rally after Clinton cleared in FBI email
probe
* Yen pulls away from last week's one-month highs
TOKYO Nov 8 The dollar steadied in Asia on
Tuesday, keeping gains made in the previous session on the
growing prospect of a victory for U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton after the FBI cleared her of any
possibility of criminal charges in its latest probe.
With hours to go before Americans vote, Clinton has about a
90 percent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump in the
race for the White House, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos
States of the Nation project.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey said in
a letter to Congress on Sunday that the agency's review of newly
discovered emails did not find anything to warrant any criminal
charges against Clinton in the FBI's probe of her use of a
private email server.
The news prompted stock markets across the globe to rally on
Monday, notching their biggest gains in weeks. Wall Street had
closed lower for nine days in a row through Friday, its longest
losing streak in more than 35 years.
The U.S. dollar also perked up from its recent slump and
gained against rivals. The greenback was steady against the
perceived safe-haven yen at 104.43, well above a
one-month low of 102.54 yen plumbed on Thursday.
"I think most people are expecting Clinton to be the U.S.
president, as shown by the jump in the stock markets," said
Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm
Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"The dollar/yen is firm, but on the upside, around 105 there
are still some Japanese exporter orders," he said.
The euro was slightly higher against the dollar at
$1.1043, but well shy of its Friday peak of $1.1143, its highest
since Oct. 11.
The FBI's latest probe last month led to signs of a
tightening race between Clinton - viewed as the status quo
candidate by most investors - and her Republican challenger
Trump, whose stated views on foreign policy, trade and
immigration raised fears about their potential impact on global
growth.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 97.771, well
above Friday's low of 96.894, its lowest since Oct. 10.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)