TOKYO, Nov 8 The dollar steadied in Asia on
Tuesday, keeping previous session gains as markets wagered on a
victory for Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election
after the FBI cleared her of any wrongdoing in its latest probe
of her use of a private email server.
With hours to go before Americans vote, Democratic candidate
Clinton has about a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican
Donald Trump in the race for the White House, according to the
final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project.
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey said in
a letter to Congress on Sunday that the agency's review of newly
discovered emails did not find anything to warrant any criminal
charges against Clinton.
The news prompted stock markets across the globe to rally on
Monday, notching their biggest gains in weeks. Wall Street had
closed lower for nine days in a row through Friday, its longest
losing streak in more than 35 years.
The U.S. dollar also perked up from its recent slump and
gained against rivals. The greenback was steady against the
perceived safe-haven yen at 104.44, well above a
one-month low of 102.54 yen plumbed on Thursday.
"I think most people are expecting Clinton to be the U.S.
president, as shown by the jump in the stock markets," said
Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm
Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"The dollar/yen is firm, but on the upside, around 105 there
are still some Japanese exporter orders," he said.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan would
need to respond to currency market moves if results of the U.S.
presidential election were to cause a sudden spike in the yen,
when asked about market speculation that the safe-haven currency
might spike on a Trump victory.
"I won't comment on results of other country's elections.
But if it were to affect currencies, we would need to watch and
respond, as stability in currencies is always important," Aso
told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The euro was also steady against the dollar at
$1.1040, well shy of its Friday peak of $1.1143, which was its
highest since Oct. 11.
The dollar struck recent lows on signs of a tightening race
between Clinton - viewed as the status quo candidate by most
investors - and Trump, whose stated views on foreign policy,
trade and immigration have raised fears about their potential
impact on global growth.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 97.753, well
above Friday's low of 96.894, its lowest since Oct. 10.
The dollar was also steady against the Mexican peso
at 18.57. It tumbled 2.3 percent overnight against the peso,
which is viewed as a proxy for U.S. election bets because Mexico
is considered most vulnerable to Trump's pledged trade policies.
The Australian dollar gave back some of its
overnight gains after rising 0.7 percent on Monday, its biggest
daily percentage gain since Oct. 19. It was last down 0.4
percent at $0.7699.
Undermining the Aussie were trade figures from China,
Australia's biggest trading partner. Data showed China's exports
and imports fell more than expected in October, adding to doubts
about how long that country's recent pick-up in economic
activity can be sustained.
"The China economy remains stagnant,"said Masashi Murata,
senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"The renminbi is likely to continue to drop against the U.S.
dollar and the euro due to capital outflows and the negative
outlook for the Chinese economy," he said.
China's yuan eased on Tuesday after the central bank set
another weaker midpoint to reflect global dollar strength, but
trade was cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
