* Currencies volatile as election vote count goes underway
* Outcomes in key swing states awaited
(Updates details)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 9 The dollar pulled up slightly
against its major peers on Wednesday in highly volatile and
nervous trading in global financial markets, as early state exit
polls showed the bitter U.S. presidential election contest was
too close to call
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton waged a
tight battle in several crucial battleground states on Tuesday
in their race for the White House, although opinion polls showed
Clinton had an edge in the closing hours of the
campaign.
The dollar was up 0. 3 percent at 105.350 yen after
going as low as 104.350.
It fell to 102.550 against the yen last week when polls
suggested a tightening U.S. election.
The Mexican peso was volatile, with U.S. currency moving
down 0.5 percent to 18.19 pesos, a two-month low, after
earlier rising to 18.54.
The peso had suffered deep losses when the likelihood of a
Trump victory appeared higher. Trump has pledged to renegotiate
the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and
Canada, a move that could damage the economies of the
export-heavy nations.
Investor anxiety has deepened in recent weeks on the
prospect of a Trump victory as the controversial businessman, an
anti-establishment political novice, has pledged to renegotiate
trade deals, impose high import tariffs and stirred fears of a
currency war with China.
Graphic of live election results: tmsnrt.rs/2fxyZV0
Graphic of live market reaction: tmsnrt.rs/2fXfo0L
Live Coverage: here
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1007, after
reaching a four-week high of $1.1143 on Friday.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 0.9800 Swiss franc,
a safe-have along with the yen.
"We are likely to see currencies swerve up and down today on
the state-by-state Electoral College count. The market seems to
have priced in a Clinton win quite significantly, but a further
improvement in odds of a victory could take dollar/yen to 106,"
said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo.
"But if Trump appears likely to win, dollar/yen could fall
towards 100, just as it did after the Brexit vote in June when
prior optimism cooled rapidly."
The markets will keep a particularly close eye on the
outcome in battleground states including Florida, Virginia,
Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada
and Arizona.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk appetite,
nudged down 0.3 percent to $0.7742.
Sterling was flat at $1.2385.
(Editing by Richard Pullin & Shri Navaratnam)