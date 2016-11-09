* Dollar tumbles as Trump beats earlier odds and pulls ahead
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 9 The dollar took a battering against
its major rivals while the Mexican peso plunged to a record low
on Wednesday, as global financial markets were rattled by the
prospect of a shock win for Republican Donald Trump in the
fiercely-contested U.S. election.
Trump scored a series of surprising wins over Democrat
Hillary Clinton in battleground states including Florida and
Ohio, opening a path to the White House for the political
outsider that many saw as inconceivable just few weeks ago.
Stunned markets went into full risk-aversion mode, sending
investors scurrying out of the dollar and into perceived
safe-havens such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. The euro
and sterling also rallied versus the greenback.
"I would not say the market is in a panic. The possibility
of a Trump win, however seemingly remote at the time, was of
course something that was considered beforehand and the market
is reacting in line with such a scenario," said Bart
Wakabayashi, Head of Hong Kong FX Sales at State Street Global
Markets.
"That said, there is still a feeling of disbelief at what is
happening," Wakabayashi said.
Trump, an anti-establishment political novice, is seen as a
risk to global growth as he has pledged to renegotiate trade
deals, impose high import tariffs and stirred fears of a
currency war with China.
Clinton is seen by markets as more of a known quantity and
likely to ensure political and economic stability.
The dollar was down 2.6 percent at 102.350 yen after
dropping more than 3 percent, in a volatile day that saw it rise
to 105.480 earlier, when last-minute opinion polls put Clinton
in favour.
The greenback also lost 1.6 percent lower against the Swiss
franc, another safe-haven, to 0.9625 franc. The euro
rallied to a two-month high and was last up 1.8 percent at
$1.1225.
"The catalyst behind the dollar's slide was reports that put
Trump ahead of Clinton in the battleground state of Florida,"
said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"Risk aversion is in the air with equities tumbling."
The Mexican peso, which has served as a barometer of the
markets' expectations for a Trump presidency, handed back
earlier gains and plummeted versus the dollar. The peso sank
more than 13 percent to an all-time low just below 21.00 pesos
per dollar.
Graphic of live election results: tmsnrt.rs/2fxyZV0
Graphic of live market reaction: tmsnrt.rs/2fXfo0L
Live Coverage: here
The scene was reminiscent of the turmoil that engulfed
global financial markets after the June Brexit vote, when
British voters opted to leave the European Union in a decision
that wrongfooted investors and bookmakers.
"No one in the market expected the results that we're seeing
so far," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research
firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"Even if in the case there is a Clinton comeback and she
wins, the market already has reacted to the point where the
dollar would have trouble climbing back. It's mostly algo
dealing in the market now, with dealers staying out. It's system
trading, and it's hard for anyone to catch up."
The mayhem in markets prompted Japan's top currency diplomat
to signal Tokyo's readiness to intervene in currencies as the
yen soared.
"(Currency) moves are quite rough," Masatsugu Asakawa, vice
finance minister for international affairs, told reporters,
adding that he was watching markets with a "sense of urgency."
Trump has pledged to renegotiate the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, a move that
could damage the economies of the export-heavy U.S. neighbours.
The Canadian dollar fell to an eight-month low of
C$1.3525 per dollar.
The dollar index fell to a one-month trough, shedding 1.4
percent to 96.551 Sterling was up 0.7 percent at $1.2470
.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk appetite,
fell 1.6 percent to $0.7637. The Aussie sank 4.3
percent to 78.25 yen, after briefly sinking to its worst
intraday loss since May 2010.
