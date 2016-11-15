* Dollar index near its 2015 peak
* Euro hurt by worries over Italy's referendum
* Rising implied volatility suggests traders' wariness
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 15 The dollar traded within sight of
its highest level in more than 13-1/2 years on Tuesday as bond
yields soared on expectations that President-elect Donald
Trump's economic policies will fuel inflation.
The dollar index , which measures the
greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, last
traded at 99.883. On Monday, it had risen as high as 100.22.If
the index climbs above the December 2015 peak of 100.51, it
would reach its highest level since April 2003.
Since Trump won the U.S. presidential last week, the 10-year
U.S. bond yield has jumped about 0.40 percentage
point to 10-month highs as his policies of heavy fiscal spending
and trade protectionism are seen likely to stoke inflation.
"Everyone knows that there are questions over how much of
his campaign promises Trump can actually deliver. There could be
friction between the White House and the Congress down the
road," said Kazushige Kaida, head of forex trading at State
Street in Tokyo.
"But market players are not political scientists. For now,
they have decided to jump on this euphoria," he added.
The dollar eased 0.3 percent to 108.12 yen, pulling
back a bit from Monday's five-month high of 108.545 yen. The
U.S. currency is still up 6.8 percent from a low touched last
Wednesday.
"Given the massive increase in U.S. bond yields, the dollar
is within sight of testing 110 yen," said Minori Uchida, chief
currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"Even though U.S. bond yields rose sharply, U.S. stock
prices were firm. As long as the U.S. share markets are
supported, I suspect the dollar's appreciation will continue,"
he added.
Technical charts also point to the potential for further
dollar strength against the yen, said Masashi Murata, currency
strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The dollar could rise towards levels seen in May, now that
it has risen above its July peak as well as its 200-day moving
average, he said.
"The dollar could reach levels around 111.50 yen by
year-end," Murata said.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.0751, taking a
breather after dropping to as low as $1.0709 on Monday, its
lowest level since December.
The euro is also undermined by growing worries Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi may not stay on if he loses a referendum
on constitutional reform on Dec. 4.
Polls show the "no" vote firmly in the lead, with Trump's
unexpected victory seen bolstering support for Renzi's populist
rivals in the 5-Star Movement.
Still, rises in implied volatilities on currency pairs such
as euro/dollar and dollar/yen suggest market players are also
wary of the possibility of a sudden fall in the dollar despite
its spectacular gains over the last few days, said State
Street's Kaida.
The euro/dollar one-month implied volatility rose
to almost 11 percent on Tuesday, back near its highest level
since late June, while implied volatility of the dollar/yen
rose to almost 13 percent from last week's low around
10.5 percent.
The onshore Chinese yuan fell to its weakest
level in nearly eight years on Tuesday, breaking through 6.85
per dollar.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Additional reporting by Masayuki
Kitano in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)