* Dollar index hovers near its highest since April 2003
* Yen retreats after BOJ's special JGB operation
* BOJ conducts fixed-rate operation to curb JGB yield rise
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Nov 17 The dollar caught its
breath on Thursday, after charging to a 13-1/2 year high against
a basket of currencies on bets the Trump administration will
adopt inflationary policies, while the yen sagged after a Bank
of Japan bond-buying operation.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major rival currencies, eased 0.1 percent to 100.32,
after climbing as high as 100.57 on Wednesday, its loftiest peak
since April 2003.
The yen retreated from its intraday highs after the Bank of
Japan conducted its first special operation to curb rising
yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs).
The BOJ later said it did not receive any bids for the
fixed-rate JGB operation, which came after global bond yields
spiked in the wake of Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.
The dollar rose to as high as 109.30 yen after the
BOJ operation was announced, pulling up from an intraday low of
108.55 yen.
Later, the dollar was steady at 109.07 yen. On Wednesday, it
reached a 5-1/2 month high of 109.76 yen.
The BOJ's JGB operation came at a time when moves in U.S.
bond yields and U.S.-Japan yield differentials have been a focal
point for the dollar's moves versus the yen.
"Rises in U.S. yields have been a significant factor behind
the dollar's strength, but since that has started to calm down
for now, moves in the dollar against yen have also settled
down," said Shinichiro Kadota, a Tokyo-based FX strategist for
Barclays.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is now at 2.199
percent, after reaching a 10-month high of 2.302
percent earlier in the week.
Later on Thursday, investors will turn their focus to
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks before the
congressional Joint Economic Committee, and anything she might
say about the recent rise in the dollar and U.S. bond yields.
"A focus will be how she describes the latest moves in the
market," a trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore said.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.0697, after
slipping to as low as $1.06665 on Wednesday, its lowest level
since early December last year.
The euro could hit parity against the dollar next year, as
Europe contends with political uncertainty and a weak economic
recovery, Philip Saunders, Investec's co-head of multi-asset
growth, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on
Wednesday.
The dollar remained underpinned by expectations that the Fed
is on track to hike interest rates this year, and might have to
take further action next year as well.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said
on Wednesday he favoured raising interest rates and that the
U.S. central bank might have to hike more aggressively if the
incoming Trump administration enacts a fiscal stimulus.
