* Euro stabilises after Monday's bounce from 21-month low
* Risk of early Italian election seen as waning for now
* Focus also on ECB meeting on Thursday
* Euro rise may be fleeting, given European political risks
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 The euro steadied on Tuesday,
having bounced from a near 21-month low set the previous day
after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's loss in a referendum
over constitutional reform, an outcome that traders had widely
expected.
Renzi announced on Monday that he would resign after the
resounding defeat in the referendum.
Still, while Renzi's resignation could open the door to an
early election next year and the possibility of the anti-euro
5-Star Movement gaining power, many investors and analysts think
it more likely that a caretaker government will be put in place
until an election in 2018.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.0757. On Monday, it
ended up gaining 1 percent on the day, having bounced from a low
of $1.0505 set in Monday's early Asian trade.
Analysts said the euro was buoyed by relief over the lack of
any immediate sign Italy would head toward an early election
after Renzi's resignation.
However, they warned that the euro's outlook remains clouded
by worries over political risks in Europe, with elections coming
in the Netherlands, France and Germany next year.
"The euro has bounced due to a short-squeeze, but this
doesn't mean that it has entered a rising trend," said Masashi
Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
"I think it's reasonable to stay with the view that it will
eventually head lower, to levels below $1.05," Murata added.
In the near-term, the euro could be supported by investor
caution ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on
Thursday, analysts said.
While the ECB is seen likely to announce an extension of its
quantitative easing (QE) programme, one uncertainty is whether
it will send any signals about a possible tapering of its asset
purchases, said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of
Singapore.
"If they do signal a tapering, then perhaps that would
cancel out the impact of extending the QE," Sim said, adding
that market participants may be reluctant to make bearish bets
against the euro now because of this risk.
At the Dec. 8 meeting, the ECB is expected to extend its QE
programme by six months and keep the size of monthly asset
purchases unchanged, according to a majority of economists
polled by Reuters.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of six major
currencies at 100.16 , not far from Monday's low of
99.849, its lowest level since Nov. 15.
In late November, the dollar index had set a 13-1/2 year
high of 102.05, having rallied as U.S. bond yields surged on
expectations of higher fiscal spending and a faster pace of
Federal Reserve monetary tightening under President-elect Donald
Trump.
"The market seems to be hoping for the best, and I think
some of these expectations need to be validated before we see
further dollar strength," said Bank of Singapore's Sim,
referring to the hopes for increased U.S. fiscal stimulus.
Against the yen, the dollar held steady at 113.79.
The Australian dollar was weighed down after the Reserve
Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged but sounded
cautious on economic growth.
The Aussie was last down 0.2 percent on the day at $0.7460
.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Richard Borsuk)