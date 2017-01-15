SYDNEY Jan 16 Sterling slumped to three-month
lows in thin Asian trade on Monday with investors again
concerned by media reports that the British government is
prepared to make a "hard" exit from the European Union.
The pound sank 1.6 percent to as low as $1.1983,
depths not seen since the flash crash of early October, having
finished around $1.2175 in New York on Friday.
The euro was quoted up 1.1 percent at 0.8837 pounds
, while sterling fell 1.8 percent on the safe-haven yen
to 136.95 yen. The Japanese currency gained broadly,
with the U.S. dollar dipping to 114.28 yen.
Dealers said the market was reacting in part to a report in
The Sunday Times newspaper that British Prime Minister Theresa
May will this week signal plans for a "hard Brexit" by saying
she's willing to quit the European Union's single market to
regain control of Britain's borders.
Markets have been worried such a decisive break from the
single market would hurt British exports and drive foreign
investment out of the country.
May intends to launch by the end of March the formal process
of negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the EU, but has
so far given very little away about what deal she will be
seeking, frustrating some investors, businesses and lawmakers.
May's speech on Tuesday will stress the need for Britons,
who voted for Brexit by 52 to 48 percent in last June's
referendum, to unite around common goals such as protecting and
enhancing workers' rights.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Greg Mahlich)