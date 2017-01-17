* Sterling at 3-month low ahead of May's speech
* Markets fear UK on course to 'hard Brexit'
* Yen near 5-week high vs dollar on Trump protectionism fear
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 17 The British pound flirted with a
three-month low on Tuesday, hit by fears that Prime Minister
Theresa May's speech later in the day is likely to set Britain
on a course that would end its access to the lucrative European
Union single market.
Concerns over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
protectionist policies are also undermining risk sentiment,
helping to push up the yen back to its highest levels in more
than five weeks.
The pound was on the defensive at $1.2045, having
slumped to a three-month low of $1.1983 on Monday, which was its
weakest point in more than three decades barring the several
minutes in early Asian trade on Oct 7 when it tanked to as low
as $1.1491.
Against the euro, the pound hit a 10-week low of 88.53 pence
per euro on Monday before edging back to 88.06.
Against the yen, sterling hit an eight-week low of 136.81
on Monday.
May will say Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves
it "half in, half out" of the European Union, according to her
office, in a speech setting out her 12 priorities for upcoming
divorce talks with the bloc.
Those priorities will include leaving the EU's single market
and regaining full control of Britain's borders, several
newspapers have reported.
Wary of possible swings in the pound after May's speech,
sterling options are pricing in implied volatilities of
22.25/36.65 percent, about 2-3 times larger than most
days.
"It's been reported that she is putting border control over
the EU market, so that could lead to a 'hard Brexit'," said
Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX&rates strategist at Barclays.
"Given the high uncertainty, the pound's volatility will be
elevated in the near term, although in the mid- to longer-term,
we are not that bearish on the pound because its valuations are
so cheap if you look at its real effective rates," he added.
The Bank of England's index of sterling has fallen
over 14 percent since the referendum on Brexit last year, and
stood not far from its record low.
The dollar slipped to 113.61 yen on Monday, hitting
its lowest level in more than five weeks, as Trump's
protectionist comments rattled some investors.
It last stood at 114.05 yen, down 0.1 percent on the
day.
Trump's plans to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending
had boosted the dollar, helping to lift the currency to a
10-month high of 118.66 yen in December and pushing down the
euro to 14-year low of $1.0340 early this year.
The International Monetary Fund also said on Monday the U.S.
economy would grow faster than previously expected in 2017 and
2018 based on the incoming Trump administration's tax and
spending plans.
Yet Trump's protectionist rhetoric this month, including
attacks on carmakers that export cars to the U.S. from Mexico,
had many investors worried.
"Initially the markets took Trump's protectionist rhetoric
as bluff. But looking at the line-up of his advisers and his
news conference, it's increasingly clear that he is serious,"
Barclays' Kadota said.
The uncertainty over Trump's economic policies is making it
difficult for many market players to take long-term positions
ahead of his inauguration on Friday.
"The medium-term picture is so unclear. People are only
doing day-trading," said a trader at a Western bank.
The euro changed hands at $1.0600, capped for now by
its 55-day moving average, which stood at $1.0631 on Tuesday.
German economic sentiment data due at 1000 GMT could attract
some attention.
